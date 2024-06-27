Home / World News / US weekly jobless claims fall, but total recipients highest since 2021

US weekly jobless claims fall, but total recipients highest since 2021

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending June 22 fell by 6,000 to 233,000 from 239,000 the previous week

US economy, united states, US Fed
Thursday's report from the Labor department showed that the four-week average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 3,000 to 236,000. Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 9:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fewer people applied for unemployment benefits last week but the total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits rose to the highest level in more than two years.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims for the week ending June 22 fell by 6,000 to 233,000 from 239,000 the previous week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the total number of Americans collecting unemployment benefits rose for the eighth straight week, to 1.84 million, for the week of June 15. That's the most since November of 2021.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate 11 times beginning in March of 2022 in an attempt to extinguish the four-decade high inflation that shook the economy after it rebounded from the COVID-19 recession of 2020. The Fed's intention was to cool off a red-hot labor market and slow wage growth, which can fuel inflation.

Many economists had expected the rapid rate hikes would trigger a recession, but that's been avoided so far thanks to strong consumer demand and sturdier-than-expected labor market.

But recent government data suggest that some cracks are beginning to show.

Applications for jobless benefits are trending higher in June after mostly staying below 220,000 this year. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4% in May, despite the fact that America's employers added a strong 272,000 jobs last month. Job postings for April hit their lowest level since 2021.

Thursday's report from the Labor department showed that the four-week average of claims, which softens some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 3,000 to 236,000.

Also Read

New US unemployment benefits claims rise again as labor market cools

US weekly jobless claims for unemployment benefits rises more than expected

US worker productivity strong in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims rise

760 new Covid-19 infections in India; JN.1 variant cases cross 500 mark

US weekly jobless claims unchanged as market continues to gradually ease

UN Human Rights Office urges India to drop cases against Arundhati Roy

US economic growth for last quarter expanded slightly to 1.4% annual rate

US sanctions Boeing for leaking information about 737 Max 9 probe to media

North Korea says it tested multiwarhead missile, Seoul tags it as failiure

France at crossroads: Macron's gamble with snap polls amid far-right surge

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :United StatesUS economy

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story