Young Americans losing trust in US institutions as political divide grows

Confidence in the United States government has fallen to one of the lowest levels among wealthy nations, with less than a third of Americans under 30 expressing trust in public institutions, according to a Financial Times analysis of Gallup data. Political divide linked with stagnant living standards, and difficulties in securing stable housing are among the main reasons that may be contributing to the decline in trust.

The survey, which gathered responses from 70,000 individuals worldwide between 2023 and 2024, revealed growing disillusionment among young Americans. The proportion of under-30s who feel they lack the freedom to shape their lives reached a record 31 per cent in 2024, ranking the US behind most advanced economies, except for Greece and Italy.

Political polarisation and distrust in institutions

Political divisions in the US have deepened, contributing to a gradual erosion of trust in key institutions. The Gallup poll showed that confidence in the judiciary among young Americans fell to an all-time low last year, with over a third also expressing distrust in the police.

Globally, the highest levels of dissatisfaction with public services and governance were reported in Greece and Italy. In contrast, Nordic nations such as Finland, Denmark, and Norway continue to rank among the most trusted democracies.

While the poll does not cover US President Donald Trump ’s current term, as political polarisation intensifies in the US, experts warn that future surveys are likely to reflect an even steeper decline in institutional trust.

Rising stress levels of young US citizens

The sense of disillusionment among young Americans extends beyond governance. The survey found that 61 per cent of respondents under 30 had recently experienced stress, making the US the third most stressed advanced economy after Greece and Canada.

This collapse in well-being is attributed to several factors, including political divisions, stagnant living standards, and difficulties in securing stable housing.

Media distrust at an all-time high

A separate, more long-term poll by Gallup found that trust in the US media also plummeted. In the early 1970s, around two-thirds of US citizens reportedly expressed confidence in news outlets such as newspapers, television, and radio. By 1997, this figure had dropped to 53 per cent, and by 2024, only 31 per cent of Americans still trusted the media “a great deal” or “a fair amount”.

The declining credibility of traditional journalism has prompted the Trump administration to allocate seats at White House briefings to alternative media, including podcasts, blogs, and independent digital platforms.

Public perception of media ethics has also deteriorated. In 1981, 36 per cent of Americans believed television reporters upheld high ethical standards. By 2024, Gallup found, this figure plunged to just 13 per cent – the lowest on record. Trust in newspaper journalists and reporters remains slightly higher, at 17 per cent and 19 per cent respectively, but these numbers also reflect a long-term downward trend.

The media crisis is compounded by political divisions, with citizens increasingly consuming news from ideologically polarised sources.

Gen Z facing growing economic anxieties

Despite historically low unemployment rates, young Americans are facing growing economic anxieties. While many in Gen Z have benefited from rising wages, their savings have failed to keep pace with spending. According to an analysis by the Bank of America Institute, as reported by Fortune last week, Gen Z consumers spent, on average, twice the amount they had in savings in February 2025.

Much of this financial strain stems from the rising cost of essentials such as rent and utilities. However, discretionary spending on travel and entertainment has also surged by more than 25 per cent over the past year, surpassing the overall rate of expenditure growth.

The financial situation among young workers is further exacerbated by a weakening job market. The number of Gen Z households receiving unemployment benefits has surged by nearly a third over the past year – the sharpest increase across all generations.

Economists warn that rising underemployment could have long-term career repercussions for younger workers, according to the BoA Institute analysis. Despite some optimism about their earning potential, some young Americans seem to be losing faith in the country’s long-term economic prospects.