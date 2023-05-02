Home / Companies / News / USFDA puts partial clinical hold on Sun Pharma's dermatological drug

USFDA puts partial clinical hold on Sun Pharma's dermatological drug

USFDA put a partial clinical hold on its application for an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of thrombotic events

BENGALURU
USFDA puts partial clinical hold on Sun Pharma's dermatological drug

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to halt tests on one dose of an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of blood clots, the company said on Tuesday.
The FDA has also said that patients with alopecia areata - an autoimmune condition that results in patchy hair loss - on the 12 mg dose of the drug deuruxolitinib should discontinue its use, Sun Pharma said.

However, there were no thrombotic events, or blood clot formations, in patients taking the 8 mg dose and the FDA has not placed those trials on hold, Sun Pharma said.
The company said it would work closely with the FDA to address the agency's concerns, which the drugmaker expected to be communicated within the next 30 days.

Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker by revenue, acquired deuruxolitinib when it bought U.S.-based Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million earlier this year.
This is Sun Pharma's second run-in with the FDA in less than two weeks.

In late April, the company said it would need to, at the behest of the FDA, take "certain corrective actions" at its facility in Mohali before it could export from there to the United States.
Sun Pharma's shares were down 0.3% in morning trading, while the Nifty Pharma index was up 0.35%.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

Also Read

Sun Pharma recalls over 34k bottles of generic drug in US due to mfg issues

Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma recall products in US for manufacturing issues

Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023

USFDA pulls up Sun Pharma for manufacturing lapses in Halol plant

Lupin recalls over 16,000 bottles of generic tuberculosis drug in US

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Apple-Masimo misappropriated trade secrets fight ends with no jury verdict

Myntra launches platform to tap 10 mn new Gen-Z shoppers in 2 years

Adidas faces lawsuit from investors over Kanye West partnership, fallout

Adani focuses on energy as green unit's net income quadruples in 3 months

Topics :USFDASun Pharmadermatology

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story