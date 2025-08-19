USPS to honour former former President Jimmy Carter with Forever stamp

The late President Jimmy Carter will be honored with a commemorative Forever stamp on what would have been his 101st birthday.

The US Postal Service will release the stamp for purchase on Oct 1 in Atlanta.

The postage features a 1982 portrait of the nation's 39th president by painter Herbert E. Abrams. The stamp art was unveiled Saturday at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains.

Carter, the longest-lived US president, died Dec. 29, 2024.

The stamp program celebrates the best in American culture, places and people, and it is difficult to consider a more fitting honoree than former President Jimmy Carter," Peter Pastre, the Postal Service's government relations and public policy vice president, said in a statement.