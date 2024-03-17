Venezuela ruling party makes Maduro its candidate in upcoming prez election

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday became his party's official nominee for July's highly anticipated presidential election, which would allow him to stroll into a third consecutive term with no real competition on the horizon.

Not unusual to Venezuela, the election has been plagued with controversy since Maduro's main opponent, Mara Corina Machado who swept an opposition coalition's primary election with more than 90 per cent of votes was disqualified by Venezuelan authorities to hold public office for 15 years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Maduro accepted the nomination as the ruling United Socialist Party's candidate for the July 28 presidential election during a party gathering in Caracas, saying he has the support of the people. According to the party, its decision was backed by over 4 million members who chose their candidate last week.

A man alone would not be here. I am here for the people," Maduro said. Here, the candidate is not Maduro. Here, the candidate is the people.

Maduro became president in March 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez, whose homespun charm earned him the affection and votes of millions. Winning another term would leave Maduro at the helm of Venezuela's government until 2031.

Under his rule, Venezuelan has descended into a deep economic crisis, only deepened by American sanctions. The crisis has pushed millions of people to migrate from the South American nation, with many now headed toward the United States.

The American government rolled back some sanctions on Venezuela's oil, gas and mining sectors last year after Maduro agreed with the opposition to work toward electoral conditions that would allow for a levelled playing field.

But the Biden administration ended some of the relief after Venezuela's high court upheld a ban on Machado. It has also threatened to pull back additional relief if the Maduro government continues to defy the agreement.

The deadline for the registration of candidates is March 25, but so far Machado has maintained that she will continue until the end, although without making clear how she would circumvent the ban on holding office.

They believe this is just one more election, one more electoral fight where they can run us over, or cheat, that we're going to stay quiet and lower our heads. They haven't understood anything, Machado has told supporters at several rallies.