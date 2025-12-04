Home / World News / Venmo services restored after widespread outage disrupts payments

Venmo services restored after widespread outage disrupts payments

Many people posted on social media about experiencing problems with the service, including some who said they were unable to pay for medication or buy dinner

Venmo announced early Thursday that an issue impacting the payment service had been fixed.
AP Washington
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
Venmo announced early Thursday that an issue impacting the payment service had been fixed and it was back up and running, after users reported trouble sending and receiving money for hours.

We're sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate you bearing with us while our team addressed this, the company said in a post on the social platform X.

Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, showed reports that problems began spiking at about 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday.

Many people posted on social media about experiencing problems with the service, including some who said they were unable to pay for medication or buy dinner.

Venmo had said Wednesday night on X that it was working on a fix.

The company didn't provide any additional details about what caused the problem or how it was fixed.

Peer-to-peer payment apps have exploded in popularity in the last decade. Venmo had 92 million active users as of last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

