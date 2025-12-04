Venmo services restored after widespread outage disrupts payments

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Venmo announced early Thursday that an issue impacting the payment service had been fixed and it was back up and running, after users reported trouble sending and receiving money for hours.

We're sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate you bearing with us while our team addressed this, the company said in a post on the social platform X.

Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages, showed reports that problems began spiking at about 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday.

Many people posted on social media about experiencing problems with the service, including some who said they were unable to pay for medication or buy dinner.