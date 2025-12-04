The year 2025 was shaped by economic and global headwinds; however, it stood out for several high-profile elections, which brought in significant reforms. Leadership changes were observed in countries such as Canada, Germany, and Australia, as well as in the largest city in the world, New York.

From Japan getting its first-ever woman prime minister, to New York City electing its first Muslim mayor, 2025 witnessed landmark leadership changes that reflect shifting political landscapes around the world.

As the year comes to an end, here is a look at the elections that made news in 2025:

New York City mayor election: The world's largest city witnessed one of the most talked about elections this year as it chose its first-ever Muslim mayor in 1.: The world's largest city witnessed one of the most talked about elections this year as it chose its first-ever Muslim mayor in Zohran Mamdani . A 34-year-old Democratic socialist and Queens assemblyman, Mamdani defeated former New York governor Andrew Cuomo to become the youngest person in over a century to lead the US' largest city.

Uganda-born Mamdani made affordability the central message of his campaign, promising a rent freeze in rent-stabilised apartments. Some of Mamdani's other campaign promises included establishing a universal childcare programme for children aged 6 months to 5 years, offering free bus transportation across the city, and launching five grocery stores owned and operated by the city, with one location in each borough. The Democratic socialist recently held a meeting with the US President Donald Trump, who, earlier, threatened to stop federal funding for New York if Mamdani won. Trump, however, later changed his stance, stating that he would “feel very comfortable” living in a city governed by him and does not expect any cuts to federal funding for New York City, the nation’s most populous metropolis.

Canada: A snap election in Canada was called on April 28 this year after former prime minister 2.: A snap election in Canada was called on April 28 this year after former prime minister Justin Trudeau resigned amid growing pressure from his own party. The two main contestants in this year's election were Mark Carney , a member of the Liberal Party, who assumed charge after Trudeau's resignation, and Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party and a familiar figure in Canadian politics. The snap election came amid the backdrop of uncertainty after US President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House for his second term in January, imposed a 25 per cent tariff and mocked about making Canada the 51st state of the US. Carney beat the opinion polls and emerged the winner, and has since been looking to gather support from countries to counter trade pressures from the Trump administration.

Carney has also tried to mend ties with India, which were strained after Trudeau alleged the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. The two countries have now agreed to resume trade talks. 3. Australia: Australians voted on May 3 in the federal elections to elect a new government amid rising global uncertainty. Key contenders were incumbment Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the Labor Party and Peter Dutton, leader of the Liberal-National Coalition. Albanese, who first came to power in 2022, enjoyed high popularity early on. However, his handling of sensitive issues such as housing, antisemitism, indigenous rights, and Islamophobia drew criticism. Despite his waning popularity, Albanese won the second term and became the first Australian leader to win consecutive elections in more than two decades.

Germany: Germany's federal election, originally scheduled for September 28, was advanced and called on February 23 after the dramatic collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition government in November 2024. The key contenders in the federal snap elections were Olaf Scholz, Conservative leader Friedrich Merz, and Alice Weidel of the Alternative for Germany (AfD). While Friedrich Merz's Conservatives won the election, AfD doubled its support in just a span of four years, and even garnered support from billionaire Elon Musk. The February election took place in a challenging global context for Germany. Besides the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which strained Berlin's diplomatic and economic position in Europe, the country was also sandwiched between the continued industrial competition from China and US President Donald Trump's trade war. The country's economy has been stagnant since the Covid-19 pandemic, and in 2024, Berlin was facing its second year of recession.