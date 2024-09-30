Verizon to sell mobile towers to infra firm Vertical Bridge in $3.3 bn deal

Verizon Communications will sell thousands of mobile phone towers to digital infrastructure firm Vertical Bridge in a $3.3 billion deal, it said on Monday, unlocking more cash for the dominant US wireless carrier to bolster its network.

The deal, covering 6,339 towers across all 50 US states and Washington D.C., includes upfront cash proceeds of $2.8 billion. The towers will be leased back to Verizon for 10 years, with an option to extend the term up to 50 years.

The sale is expected to close by the end of 2024 and would aid Verizon's efforts to drive down tower-related costs.



The wireless carrier already has a tie-up with Vertical Bridge, under which the infrastructure firm plans to construct towers with Verizon as the anchor tenant.



Vertical Bridge, which operates as a real estate investment trust, has more than 500,000 sites in the US that includes wireless and broadcast towers. It also has partnerships with companies including AT&T and T-Mobile US.



"(This deal) positions us to capitalize on the growing demand for wireless infrastructure, especially as AI-driven technologies and 5G continue to reshape connectivity needs across industries," Vertical Bridge Vice Chairman Marc Ganzi said.



DigitalBridge, a digital-focused asset manager and majority owner of Vertical Bridge, along with investment group CDPQ, have committed to provide capital to support the transaction.



Verizon had said earlier this month it would buy fiber-optic internet provider Frontier Communications in an all-cash deal worth $20 billion.

