Violent UK riots erupt over false far-right claims against asylum seekers

Rioters set fire to and broke into hotels accommodating asylum seekers in northern England on Sunday, in a significant escalation of social unrest. The violent episode follows the tragic stabbing deaths of three young girls in Southport, northwest England, earlier last week, in which immigrants were accused of being involved.

The unrest is considered the worst since the 2011 riots, where thousands protested against the killing of Mark Duggan, a local Black man, by the police. The riots had turned violent with many reports of arson and lootings. Police vehicles were destroyed, along with buses, businesses, and homes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fake news triggers anti-immigration riots in UK

The violence was reportedly triggered by misinformation spread by far-right groups in the country. These groups falsely claimed that the assailant responsible for the stabbings was an immigrant, inciting anti-Muslim and anti-immigration sentiments, leading to violent protests and clashes in major cities including Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds.

The police have confirmed that the suspect was born in Britain. However, no other details of the assailant in the crimes have been released.

A footage, verified by CNN, showed rioters attacking two Holiday Inns in northern England: one in Rotherham and one in Tamworth. Both hotels had previously faced criticism from local lawmakers for housing asylum seekers.

Fire extinguishers, wooden planks used as weapons

Local officials in Tamworth of Staffordshire, reported that demonstrators threw projectiles, smashed windows, and set fires, resulting in one police officer being injured.



In Rotherham, rioters broke windows, hurled wooden planks, used fire extinguishers as weapons, and set fires in an attempt to enter the hotel, which was occupied by terrified residents and staff.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield confirmed the chaotic scenes in Rotherham to AP news, stating the hotel was full of frightened individuals at the time of the attack.

‘Need to nick them quick’: Minister of Police on rioters

The UK’s minister of police has vowed to handle the far-right rioters with a “nick them quick” approach, emphasising that there is no need for army intervention.



Meanwhile, the recent violence presents a challenge for Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which is just weeks into office. The violence is not only creating significant damage and risk to people’s lives but is also straining police resources that may impact the investigation of other criminal cases.

In response to the attacks, the UK Home Office announced new emergency security measures to protect mosques. This initiative aims to allow rapid deployment of security to safeguard communities and ensure a swift return to normal worship activities.

This is organised violent thuggery: PM Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the far-right violence in a post on X (formerly Twitter), declaring that those involved would face severe legal consequences.

“Be in no doubt: those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law,” the UK Prime Minister said.

In a video message, he reiterated that the police would make arrests, hold individuals on remand, and pursue charges leading to convictions. He emphasised that both direct participants in the violence and those inciting it online would face the full force of the law.

“This is not a protest. This is organised, violent thuggery and it has no place on our street or online,” Starmer said.

Violence in Rotherham and Tamworth highlights the trend of rising far-right extremism and misinformation. The UK government has pledged measures to restore order and protect vulnerable communities, asserting that this form of organised violence has no place in society.