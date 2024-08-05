Zelensky confirms arrival of F-16 fighter jets, thanks allies for help

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The US committed to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in August last year, after months of lobbying by Kyiv

Russia maintains air superiority over Ukraine and the F-16s offer a significant improvement in Kyiv's weaponry. The F-16s can provide air cover for troops, attack ground targets, take on enemy planes and intercept missiles, as per CNN (Photo: PTI)
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 8:23 AM IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the arrival of F-16 fighter jets and stated, "Now it is a reality. F-16s are in Ukraine," adding he thanked Denmark, Netherlands and the United States for the support, CNN reported.

Further, he also described the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine as "a new chapter" for the country's Air Force.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has been urging its allies to supply the coveted jets to help defend its skies against Russian missile attacks.

Russia maintains air superiority over Ukraine and the F-16s offer a significant improvement in Kyiv's weaponry. The F-16s can provide air cover for troops, attack ground targets, take on enemy planes and intercept missiles, as per CNN.

"We held hundreds of meetings and negotiations to strengthen the capabilities of our aviation and air defence," Zelenskyy said, speaking at an airbase outside Kyiv.

"We often heard the answer that it was impossible," he said. "Now it is a reality. F-16s are in Ukraine. I am proud of all our men who are mastering these aircraft and have already started using them for our country."

Further, Zelenskyy stated that he is grateful to partners, especially to the first countries that accepted Kyiv's request for the aircraft. "I thank Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United States. And to all our partners - we appreciate your support," he said.

"Now is a new chapter in the Ukrainian Air Force. We have done a lot to ensure that the Ukrainian Air Force switches to a new standard of aviation - Western combat aircraft," he said.

Zelenskyy also said he can't comment on specific combat missions or how many F-16s are already in Ukraine, but said, "So far, the number that is available in Ukraine and the number of pilots who have already been trained is not enough."

Nonetheless, "These jets are in our sky. It's good that they arrived and we can use them. At least for today I can tell you openly that we can use them," he said.

More F-16 jets are expected to arrive in Ukraine and "many of our men are currently studying and training," Zelenskyy said. "I very much believe that the partners will find an opportunity to expand the training platform for our pilots and engineers. This is very important for us," he added.

The US committed to approving the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in August last year, after months of lobbying by Kyiv.


First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:23 AM IST

