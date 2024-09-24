Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Visa faces US DOJ antitrust case over illegally monopolising debit card mkt

Visa faces US DOJ antitrust case over illegally monopolising debit card mkt

The government's allegations include that Visa made exclusive agreements to hinder the expansion of competing networks and thwarted efforts by technology companies to enter the market

Visa, Visa cards
Visa shares fell as much as 1.95 per cent in post-market trading in New York on Monday after the news | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Leah Nylen and Kartikay Mehrotra
 
The US Justice Department plans to allege that Visa Inc. illegally monopolised the US debit card market, according to people familiar with the matter.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The antitrust division is set to file a lawsuit as soon as Tuesday accusing the operator of the largest US payments network of a range of anticompetitive conduct, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing the case. The government is expected to file the case in federal court.

Antitrust enforcers are preparing to accuse Visa of taking steps to keep rivals from challenging its dominance in the debit card market, said the people. The government’s allegations include that Visa made exclusive agreements to hinder the expansion of competing networks and thwarted efforts by technology companies to enter the market. 

Visa shares fell as much as 1.95 per cent in post-market trading in New York on Monday after the news.

Visa and the Justice Department declined to comment.

More From This Section

Singapore to start landmark graft trial of former minister S Iswaran

Rupert Murdoch's trust trial concludes with judge's ruling yet to come

Lebanon sees deadliest conflict day since 2006 as Israeli strikes kill 492

Iran's president accuses Israel of seeking wider Mideast war, laying traps

Quad harnessing collective strengths, resources of member states: USISPF


The Justice Department lawsuit would be the culmination of years-long probes of Visa’s business practices. The investigation was born out of the firm’s failed acquisition of the financial-technology infrastructure firm Plaid Inc. in 2021. 

Over the course of the inquiry, the Justice Department also examined Visa’s pricing structure in what’s known in the industry as “tokenisation” technology. 

Payments network rival Mastercard Inc. settled a separate enforcement action last year targeting its tokenisation technology practices brought by the US Federal Trade Commission, which also enforces antitrust laws. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Visa appoints Sujai Raina as India head; to oversee strategic initiatives

Visa results beat Wall Street estimates on resilient consumer spending

Tirumala devotees can be assured about laddu after purification: Official

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets to open higher led by Wall Street gains, Chinese support

Gold prices rise Rs 10 to Rs 76,160, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 92,900

Topics :Visa IncDebit cardsUnited StatesUS antitrust case

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story