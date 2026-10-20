Visa teams up with billing firms to enable AI-driven invoice payments

By Paige Smith

Visa Inc is partnering with BILL Holdings Inc and Billtrust to have artificial intelligence (AI) agents initiate and complete business invoice payments without the need for human authentication.

The solution is in pilot mode, according to a statement on Tuesday. It seeks to address the tedious process of manually reviewing and paying business invoices, many of which are recurring and predictable.

With the programme, BILL’s agent, armed with a digital replacement for a business customer’s payment information known as tokenised credentials and clear directions on what and how to pay, can transact on behalf of that business customer. Using Visa’s technology, Billtrust will then allow those payments to be completed.