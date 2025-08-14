Vladimir Putin seeks arms control treaty as next stage after Trump summit

By Bloomberg News

Russia and the US can start work on a new arms control treaty after Friday’s summit in Alaska, said President Vladimir Putin ahead of his meeting with Donald Trump.

An agreement on the control of strategic offensive weapons could “create long-term conditions of peace between our countries, in Europe, and in the world as a whole,” Putin said at a meeting with senior Kremlin officials on Thursday.

Putin also praised the US for making “quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the fighting.”

The Russian leader’s compliments to his US counterpart come after Trump warned Moscow that he would impose “very severe consequences” if Putin didn’t agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine at the leaders’ meeting later this week.