Putin targeted? Russian official claims his helicopter hit in drone strike

The incident is said to have occured during Putin's first publicised visit to Kursk Oblast since Russian troops regained control of most of the region from Ukraine in March

This comes just days after Russia launched a massive drone-and-missile attack in Kyiv (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:58 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's helicopter was allegedly 'at the epicentre' of a Ukrainian drone strike on May 20, according to a report by state-run agency RBC. Yury Dashkin, a commander of Russia's air defence division, claimed the incident occurred in Kursk Oblast.
 
The incident is said to have taken place during Putin's first publicised visit to Kursk Oblast since Russian troops regained control of most of the region from Ukraine in March. Ukraine is yet to respond to these claims.
 
Ukrainian forces held parts of the area for months before a major Russian counter-offensive in March 2025, reportedly supported by North Korean forces, pushed them out.
 
Russian drone-and-missile attack on Kyiv
 
On May 25, Sunday, Russia launched a massive drone-and-missile attack on Kyiv and other regions in Ukraine for the second consecutive night. The assault killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more.
 
The scale of the attack was staggering, with Russia launching a total of 367 drones and missiles. This made it the largest single aerial assault of the war. According to Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat, the Russian arsenal included 69 missiles of various types and 298 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

In Kyiv, the day was particularly poignant as the city marked Kyiv Day, a national holiday that falls on the last Sunday in May, commemorating the city’s founding in the 5th century. Despite the occasion, the celebrations were overshadowed by the ongoing assault.  Also read: Trump says Putin has 'gone crazy', hints at sanctions after Kyiv attack
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russian missiles and drones struck more than 30 cities and villages across the country. He urged Western allies to intensify sanctions against Russia, a long-standing request that, despite warnings from the US and Europe, has yet to significantly deter Russia’s actions.
 
Russia-Ukraine swap prisoners
 
Hours after the strikes, Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds more prisoners, marking the third phase of a major swap. Each side brought home 303 soldiers, following the release of 307 combatants and civilians on May 24, and 390 on March 23. This marked the largest prisoner exchange in the over three-year-long conflict.
 
Trump says Putin has 'gone crazy'
 
US President Donald Trump called Putin "crazy" for launching one of the biggest airstrikes on Ukraine. He also warned Moscow that any attempt at a total takeover of Ukraine would "lead to the downfall of Russia".
 
"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I'm not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

