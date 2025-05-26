China's Fujian carrier on sea trials, J-35 stealth fighters begin testing

China’s most advanced aircraft carrier, the Fujian, has completed its eighth and reportedly most 'intensive' sea trial, according to state media CCTV.

Video of the carrier sailing from Shanghai’s Jiangnan Shipyard into open waters was shared by the broadcaster on Sunday local time, with maritime traffic restrictions issued in the surrounding area.

The Fujian is the Chinese navy’s third aircraft carrier and the first to be equipped with electromagnetic catapults, a key feature that allows for the launch of heavier and more advanced aircraft.

CCTV reported that the carrier’s fifth-generation stealth fighters, known as the J-35, have also undergone tests. While it did not confirm whether the jets were launched from the Fujian, prior sea trials have shown indications, such as tyre marks, that limited 'touch-and-go' operations may have taken place.

What is the J-35 fighter jet?

The J-35 , also referred to as the FC-31 in earlier development stages, is China’s carrier-based fifth-generation stealth fighter. Designed by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, it is intended to match the capabilities of the American F-35C. The jet features low-observable stealth characteristics, twin engines, an internal weapons bay, and advanced avionics, making it suitable for carrier operations in high-threat environments.

Manufacturing of the J-35 began in the late 2010s following early prototype tests of the FC-31, which first flew in 2012. The navy's version, modified for catapult-assisted takeoff and arrested recovery, has undergone extensive redesigns, including reinforced landing gear, folding wings, and upgraded radar systems.

The J-35 is a key component of China's push to develop a modern, blue-water navy capable of projecting power far beyond its shores. Once fully operational with the Fujian, the combination is expected to significantly boost the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s (PLAN) capacity for long-range missions and offshore defence.

Earlier reported indicate that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has approved the purchase of 40 J-35A fifth-generation stealth fighter jets at the end of last year, expected to be delivered by early 2026. This agreement marks China's first export of such advanced military technology and is a significant milestone in the defense partnership between the two nations. These stealth fighters are expected to replace Pakistan’s ageing fleet of American F-16s and French Mirage fighters.

China military spending and modernisation drive

China has been steadily increasing its military spending over the last few years, maintaining its position as the world’s second-largest defence spender after the United States.

For 2025, Beijing has announced a 7.2 per cent rise in its defence budget , bringing total military expenditures to approximately $266 billion. For reference, the US' defence budget for the same year is $895 billion and Russia $126 billion. India, meanwhile, has allocated around $75 billion for its 2025 defence budget.

China also boasts the world’s largest navy. The budget hike comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, and as trade tensions continue with the US.