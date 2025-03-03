Between Trump snub and EU meet, Zelenskky secures £2.26 billion for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has secured a £2.26 billion loan from the United Kingdom, reinforcing Kyiv’s military production as the war against Russia continues. The loan, which will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets, comes days after his tense encounter with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

During his weekend visit to London, Zelenskyy was warmly received by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer outside 10 Downing Street. Starmer reassured Ukraine of the UK’s steadfast support, stating, “We stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take.” The two leaders later signed the agreement, which will direct the funds towards weapons production in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude on social media, calling the deal “true justice,” as it ensures that “the one who started the war must be the one to pay.” He praised the UK for its unwavering support and stressed the importance of security guarantees to bring an end to the war.

Who has Zelenskky met since Trump spat?

On March 1, Zelenskky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. On March 2, he participated in a summit convened by Starmer, which included leaders from various European nations such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and France's Emmanuel Macron. Other leaders who participated in the summit included Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Romania's Interim President Ilie Bolojan, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Along side Ukraine, the non-EU participants at the European leaders' summit saw the attendace of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Ukrainian president also met with King Charles III at Sandringham House.

Zelenskyy has also been invited to a special summit of European Union leaders scheduled for March 6 to discuss future support for Ukraine. He has expressed his gratitude for Europe’s solidarity, stating that “even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate” has emerged from his recent engagements. “The EU and its member states are ready to take more responsibility for Europe’s security,” European Council President Antonio Costa wrote in the invitation letter to the Ukrainian president.

Also Read

US vs UK: How did Zelenskyy's meetings go?

Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK was markedly different from his tense encounter at the White House just days earlier. On February 28, his meeting with Trump ended abruptly following a heated exchange.

During the meeting, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance expressed frustration with Zelenskyy’s previous engagements with Democratic leaders and his initial reluctance to sign a US-Ukraine rare earth minerals agreement. Vance also voiced his concerns over Ukraine’s continued requests for military aid.

In a notable instance, Vance accused Zelenskyy of not being grateful for US support, asking, “Have you said thank you once?”. Zelenskyy responded immediately with, “A lot of times. Even today.”

Despite this diplomatic setback in the US, Zelenskyy found stronger backing in Europe. Crowds flooded the streets of London to welcome the Ukrainian president, videos of which Zelenskyy shared on his social media, while expressing gratitude.

Zelenskyy’s European tour continues as he seeks further guarantees and partnerships to sustain Ukraine’s fight. While tensions with the US remain unresolved, the warm reception in London and messages of support from European leaders sends another clear message: Europe remains firmly behind Ukraine.

"Everyone is united on the main issue – for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Turkiye," Zelenskyy said.