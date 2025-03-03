Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'This is messed up': Elon Musk blasts Oscars' diversity standards

'This is messed up': Elon Musk blasts Oscars' diversity standards

Elon Musk has slammed Oscars' diversity rules, saying that awards should be based on merit, not quotas, as debate over artistic excellence vs inclusivity heats up

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk
Elon Musk argued that film awards should be based purely on merit, rather than diversity quotas (Photo: Reuters)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has criticised the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) over its ‘Representation and Inclusion Standards’ for Oscar nominations in major categories like Best Picture and acting awards.
 
Musk, known for his outspoken views, argued that film awards should be based purely on merit, rather than diversity quotas.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “This is messed up. Should just be who is best, not best with an asterisk!”
 
 
His remarks were aimed at the Academy’s policy, which requires films to meet certain diversity and inclusion benchmarks to qualify for Best Picture consideration.
 

Understanding the Academy’s diversity rules

 
The Representation and Inclusion Standards, introduced in 2020, aim to increase equitable representation in Hollywood by ensuring more inclusion in both on-screen roles and behind-the-scenes positions.

Also Read

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch Flight 8 test of Starship megarocket Tuesday

Trump admin may exclude govt spending from GDP, obscuring DOGE cuts' impact

Anti-DOGE protests at Tesla stores target Musk's push for federal cuts

Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his fourth baby with partner Shivon Zilis

Tesla's first India showroom to open in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi next in line

 
For a film to be eligible for Best Picture, it must fulfill at least two out of four diversity criteria related to: 
- On-screen representation (lead or significant supporting actors from underrepresented racial or ethnic groups). 
- Creative leadership and department heads (directors, cinematographers, editors, and composers from diverse backgrounds). 
- Industry access and training (paid internships and apprenticeships for underrepresented groups). 
- Audience development (marketing and publicity teams with diverse representation).
 
According to the Academy’s official guidelines, at least one lead or major supporting actor must be from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group, which includes African American, Hispanic, Indigenous, Middle Eastern, South Asian, East Asian, and Pacific Islander communities.
 
Additionally, at least 30 per cent of secondary or minor roles must feature actors from at least two underrepresented groups, including women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities.  Also Read: Oscars 2025 Winner List 

Merit vs diversity in Hollywood

 
Musk’s criticism has reignited a debate over whether inclusivity measures enhance or dilute artistic merit in filmmaking.
 
Supporters of the inclusion standards argue that Hollywood has historically excluded minority voices, making these rules essential for fair representation. They emphasise that promoting diversity does not mean sacrificing quality but rather expanding opportunities for marginalised talents.
 
Critics like Musk, however, believe that enforcing diversity criteria compromises artistic freedom and diminishes the significance of the Oscars. Musk and other opponents argue that the ‘best’ films should be judged purely on creative excellence rather than compliance with diversity quotas. “The criteria for nominations should simply be focused on who is the best,” Musk said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China targets US agri, food products in response to Trump tariff threats

ICC is flawed but worth fighting for in a world turning away from justice

Trump's next first speech to Congress will differ sharply from his last one

UK investigates TikTok, Reddit over children's personal data practices

Preserving records of atrocities committed by Hasina regime crucial: Yunus

Topics :Elon MuskOscarsBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story