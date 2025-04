Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday, coming off a blistering rally following US President Donald Trump's move to temporarily lower the heavy tariffs on dozens of countries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 611.5 points, or 1.51 per cent, at the open to 39,996.93. The S&P 500 fell 103.7 points, or 1.90 per cent, at the open to 5,353.15, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 489.5 points, or 2.86 per cent, to 16,635.454 at the opening bell.