Want Ukraine in stronger position for peace talks with Russia: Nato leader

Nato's secretary-general said he wants to discuss ways to put Ukraine in a position of strength for any future peace talks with Russia during a meeting on Wednesday with Ukraine's president and a small number of European leaders.

But Mark Rutte appeared frustrated at growing speculation in Nato capitals about when those peace talks might start and whether European peacekeepers would be involved, saying that speaking publicly about it plays into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"High on the agenda is to make sure that the president, his team in Ukraine, are in the best possible position one day when they decide so to start the peace talks," Rutte told reporters as he welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to his residence in Brussels.

The focus, Rutte said, must be "to do everything now to make sure that when it comes to air defence, when it comes to other weapons systems, that we make sure that we provide whatever we can".

He said that another issue up for discussion would be "how to make sure that when peace comes one day that we also think about the economy of Ukraine now, but also after a future peace deal".

Zelenskyy posted on Telegram that he would hold talks with the leaders of the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands and Poland and UK representatives, who were in Brussels. He is also due to take part in an EU summit in the Belgian capital on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said the meeting would provide "a very good opportunity to speak about security guarantees for Ukraine, for today and for tomorrow". Ukraine sees Nato membership as the ultimate security guarantee, but the US and Germany lead a group of countries that oppose this while war continues.

More From This Section

After separate talks with Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron said his country is making reinforced support for Ukraine its "absolute priority" and will continue giving Ukraine "the means to defend itself and to make Russia's war of aggression fail", according to Macron's office.

Noting his recent meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy, Macron said he will maintain a "tight dialogue with Ukraine and its international partners to work for a return to a fair and lasting peace", the statement said.

At the Nato headquarters earlier, Rutte had said the terms of any peace talks should be up to Ukraine, Russia and any others at the negotiating table. "If we now start to discuss amongst ourselves what a deal could look like, we make it so easy for the Russians," he said.

"I think we would be very wise to put some lid on this and focus on the business at hand, and the business at hand is to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to prevent Putin from winning," Rutte added.