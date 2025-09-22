Home / World News / Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fully exits BYD after 17-yr investment

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fully exits BYD after 17-yr investment

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has sold its entire stake in Chinese EV maker BYD, ending a 17-year investment that grew more than 20 times in value

byd, electric vehicle, chinese cars
Warren Buffett’s nearly two-decade stake in BYD generated extraordinary returns. (Image: Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has completely sold its stake in Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD, ending a 17-year-long investment that turned into one of its most profitable bets, news agency Reuters reported.
 
According to a filing by Berkshire’s energy unit, the value of its BYD holding was listed as zero at the end of March 2025. That marked a steep drop from $415 million recorded at the close of 2024.
 
Berkshire had first invested in Shenzhen-based BYD in 2008, buying 225 million shares for $230 million — a 10 per cent stake at the time. The company began selling down its shares in 2022 after BYD’s stock price surged more than 20-fold.
 
Li Yunfei, BYD’s general manager of branding and public relations, thanked Berkshire in a Weibo post for its “investment, help and companionship over the past 17 years". He described Berkshire’s exit as a “normal” stock trade.
 
Buffett’s nearly two-decade stake in BYD generated extraordinary returns. From his first purchase in September 2008 until March 31, 2025, the stock rose more than 4,500 per cent, giving Berkshire billions in profits.   
 

BYD faces growth challenges

 
BYD, often described as Tesla’s strongest rival, is now facing headwinds. The automaker reported its first quarterly profit decline in three and a half years, as the government’s push against aggressive price wars slowed expansion.
 
Domestic sales — nearly 80 per cent of BYD’s total production — fell for the fourth month in a row in August. The company has since lowered its annual sales target by up to 16 per cent, cutting projections to 4.6 million vehicles, Reuters reported.
 

Buffett to donate $6 billion to philanthropy

 
In June this year, Buffett announced he would donate about $6 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations. The donations are part of his long-standing pledge to give away his fortune, Bloomberg had reported.
 
A statement said that about 9.43 million Class B shares will go to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. Another 2.92 million shares will be divided among his children’s foundations — the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and the NoVo Foundation — as well as the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his late wife.
 
Buffett, 95, co-founded the Giving Pledge with Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates in 2010, encouraging billionaires to commit most of their wealth to charity. He has been making large annual donations since 2006.   
 
  “The mathematics of the lifetime commitments to the five foundations are interesting,” Buffett had said. “The five foundations have received Berkshire B shares that had a value when received of about $60 billion, substantially more than my entire net worth in 2006.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israeli army orders evacuation of Gaza City hospital amid UNGA meetings

World leaders convene at UNGA amid global crises and mounting challenges

Philippine police arrest 49 amid violent clashes at anti-corruption protest

Nissan revamps ProPilot system to rival Tesla driver-assist technology

South Asia lived with inequality. Then 'nepo babies' fuelled public outrage

Topics :Warren BuffetWarren Buffett's Berkshire HathawayBerkshire HathwayChinaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story