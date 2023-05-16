Warren Buffett's Berkshire reworks banking bets amid turmoil, exits TSMC

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reworked its financial-sector bets amid regional bank turmoil, exiting US Bancorp and Bank of New York Mellon, even as it placed a wager on Capital One Financial. Capital One surged as much as 9.6 per cent.

This is far from Berkshire’s first revamp of its financial stock picks. In May of last year, the conglomerate disclosed it had fully cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co, which once ranked as its biggest common-stock bet. Berkshire unveiled new positions in auto-lender Ally Financial and Wall Street titan Citigroup in that same filing, and still holds those firms.

Berkshire’s move out of several financial stocks and into Capital One in the first quarter, detailed in a regulatory filing, comes after Buffett said publicly he was cooling on the sector. Bank failures earlier this year and concern about liquidity at various regional lenders have shaken finance.