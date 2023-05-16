Home / World News / Bangladesh govt takes back 'extra security' to India, 3 other envoys

Bangladesh govt takes back 'extra security' to India, 3 other envoys

The attack killed 20 people - 17 foreigners, including an Indian girl. Most of the other foreigners killed in the attack were Japanese and Italians

Press Trust of India
Bangladesh govt takes back 'extra security' to India, 3 other envoys

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Anisur Rahman
Bangladesh has withdrawn the “extra security escort” provided to top diplomats of India and three other countries, with foreign minister A K Abdul Momen saying Dhaka will not provide this service with taxpayers' money.
 
Policemen equipped with riot gear used to escort in their vans the envoys of India, the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia during their movements in the city and an intensified security vigil for them was enforced following the July 1, 2016, Islamist militant attack in a posh Dhaka restaurant.
 
The attack killed 20 people — 17 foreigners, including an Indian girl. Most of the other foreigners killed in the attack were Japanese and Italians.
 
“The additional security protocol we were providing to ambassadors and high commissioners of some particular countries has been withdrawn. But the normal security measures for them are in place,” a diplomatic security division official of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

Also Read

India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister

'India, Bangladesh play significant role in ensuring security of region'

Massive fire erupts at Bangladesh's biggest wholesale market in Dhaka

Garment factories in Bangladesh at increased fire risk as temperatures soar

Kuki-Chin refugees continue to flee violence in Bangladesh hills

No one can join Tesla unless I personally approve, says CEO Elon Musk

Twitter Inc, Saudi Arabia sued for allegedly helping to silence critics

J&J's proposed talc settlement would pay $400 million to US state AGs

Was unaware of bank's problems when stocks were sold, says ex-SVB CEO

Warren Buffett buys another $127 mn worth of Occidental Petroleum stock

Topics :BangladeshDhaka

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story