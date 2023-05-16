Bangladesh govt takes back 'extra security' to India, 3 other envoys

Bangladesh has withdrawn the “extra security escort” provided to top diplomats of India and three other countries, with foreign minister A K Abdul Momen saying Dhaka will not provide this service with taxpayers' money.

The attack killed 20 people — 17 foreigners, including an Indian girl. Most of the other foreigners killed in the attack were Japanese and Italians.



Policemen equipped with riot gear used to escort in their vans the envoys of India, the US, the UK, and Saudi Arabia during their movements in the city and an intensified security vigil for them was enforced following the July 1, 2016, Islamist militant attack in a posh Dhaka restaurant.