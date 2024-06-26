Watch| Barack Obama's sister attacked with tear gas during protest in Kenya

Auma Obama, a prominent Kenyan activist and half-sister of former US President Barack Obama , was among the activists tear-gassed during a protest in Nairobi against a controversial new Finance Bill on Tuesday, according to a report by CNN.

During the protest, Obama was captured on camera wiping her eyes with a cloth. She told the news channel that she had just been tear-gassed, expressing disbelief and concern for the young demonstrators around her. "I can't believe that these young people are just trying to demonstrate their rights; I came to join them," she said while crouching on the ground amid the chaos.

The protest turned violent when police opened fire on demonstrators attempting to storm Kenya’s parliament, resulting in several deaths and dozens of injuries. “We are being tear-gassed. We have flags and banners, nothing else; these people have nothing else,” Obama said.

Obama’s foundation in Kenya

Auma Obama, who runs her foundation, Sauti Kuu, aimed at providing opportunities for disadvantaged youth to live independent lives, further questioned the authorities’ actions. She called on them to listen to the young people, stating, “How can you teargas your own people? Listen to them...”

According to CNN, the Sauti Kuu Foundation has been involved in numerous projects, including launching a vocational centre in 2018. This event was attended by Barack Obama, who travelled to Kenya to support the initiative.

Why is Kenya protesting the Finance Bill?

The protests against the Finance Bill, which began on June 18, have seen thousands of Kenyans taking to the streets. The Bill proposes new taxes, including an eco-levy that would raise the cost of goods like period products and diapers. Although a proposal to tax bread was dropped after public outcry, many Kenyans remain frustrated by the rising cost of living.

The government argues that these tax changes are necessary to pay interest on national debt, reduce the budget deficit, and keep the government running. However, protesters view them as punitive measures that exacerbate their already difficult living conditions.

Young Kenyans, organising via social media, have been leading peaceful demonstrations across the country, including in the Indian Ocean city of Mombasa and Eldoret in the Rift Valley region, traditionally a stronghold for the president. These protests aim to pressure authorities into abandoning the finance bill altogether, as reported by news agency Associated Press.

Auma Obama, who highlighted Kenya’s significant unemployment problem, noted that over 80 per cent of the population is under 35, as recorded by Kenya’s National Council for Population and Development in 2017. She criticized the government for “taxing the jobless” and urged the creation of more employment opportunities. “That is why I am here; I am here to tell them I support them,” she said.

The news channel also reported that Obama was at the protest with her daughter. The reporting crew had to leave quickly when more tear gas was deployed near them.

The Finance Bill aims to generate an additional $2.7 billion in taxes as part of efforts to manage Kenya’s heavy debt burden, with interest payments consuming 37 per cent of annual revenue. However, for many Kenyans, the bill represents an additional strain on the already challenging economic situation.