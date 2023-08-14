We came to power through constitutional means: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday that they came to power through "constitutional means," Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

He said that his government had not been dishonest in using the powers given to it.

Shehbaz Sharif had come to power in April last year after the then-opposition ousted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from office through a no-confidence vote.

Sharif started his speech by announcing that he was handing over the responsibility of running the nation to caretaker government after the conclusion of his government's 16-month tenure.

Referring to the appointment of Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar for the caretaker PM's post, he congratulated him, according to Dawn report.

Sharif said, "He belongs to our great province Balochistan, and I am sure that … he will ensure that free and fair elections are held in the country."

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Pakistan and leaders of other parties for showing confidence in him to fulfil the responsibility of the country's PM. He thanked God for giving them the courage and capability to steer the nation out of economic, political and foreign policy crises.

"Time and record will be a witness that we saved the country against possible default and consequent destruction," he added.

In his farewell address, he said that the bailout loan agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund brought economic stability to the country. Sharif highlighted the achievements of his government and measures that put the country on the path to progress and financial independence.

"We tread a thorny and fiery path during the last 16 months. It was clear soon after we came to power that Pakistan was facing extremely destructive circumstances. A delay of even a day would have caused irreparable damage to the state," Shehbaz Sharif said.

"Had we held elections immediately [after coming to power], we would have made political gains. But the grave situation in the country did not allow us to make political gains," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that they were not selfish and prioritised national interests. He blamed the Imran Khan-led PTI government for inflation and stressed that his government was compelled to make difficult decisions to save the nation from default, according to Dawn report.

He said that the time had come to provide those resources to the impoverished and poor that were rightfully theirs., Dawn reported. He expressed hope that businessmen and industrialists would share the burden of the poor and contribute to making Pakistan financially independent.

On Saturday, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country. Taking to Twitter, the President's Office said that under Article 224 A of Pakistan's constitution, Alvi appointed Anwarul Haque Kakar as caretaker PM.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz on Saturday met and concluded their last round of talks and decided to make Senator Kakar as caretaker PM.