We don't seek conflict with Iran, but will protect forces: Lloyd Austin

US Defence Secretary further highlighted that the US forces, at the direction of President Joe Biden, intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden condemned Iran's attack on Israeli soil, adding that he will convene G7 leaders on Monday to coordinate a united diplomatic response | (Photo: ANI)
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has stressed that the US does not seek conflict with Iran but will not hesitate to act to protect their forces and support Israel's defence.

US Defence Secretary further highlighted that the US forces, at the direction of President Joe Biden, intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel.
 

"At the direction of President Biden, US forces in the Middle East on April 13 intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. Our forces remain postured to protect US troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel's defence, and enhance regional stability," Austin said.

US Defence Secretary further condemned the "reckless and unprecedented attacks" by Iran and its proxies on Israel.

"We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to deescalate tensions," he said.

US Defence Secretary Austin added, "We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the Defence of Israel."

Moreover, Austin commended the bravery of US troops who stood guard to prevent further conflict or escalation. "I am grateful for the professionalism and the skill of the brave US troops who took part in today's actions and who continue to stand guard to prevent further conflict or escalation. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and to consult with our allies and partners," he said.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden condemned Iran's attack on Israeli soil, adding that he will convene G7 leaders on Monday to coordinate a united diplomatic response.

"Earlier today, Iran--and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq--launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms," Biden said, according to the White House statement.

US President Biden also held talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed the US's "ironclad" commitment to Israel's security.

"I've just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks - sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," he said.

Moreover, Biden reaffirmed that the US will be in close touch with Israeli leaders.

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

