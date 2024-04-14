Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Iran's response will be stronger, more resolute if Israel attacks again

Iran's response will be stronger, more resolute if Israel attacks again

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN confirmed that the Iranian attack was in response to Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on April 1

Iran stressed that these violations have exacerbated tensions in the region and threatened regional and international peace and security | Photo: ANI
ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Following its attack on Israel with drone strikes in the late hours on Saturday, Iran, in a letter to the United Nations, emphasised that it will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self defense when required, adding that if Israel commits any military aggression again, their response will be "stronger" and "more resolute."

The Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN confirmed that the Iranian attack was in response to Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on April 1 against Iranian diplomatic premises, killing seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including three top generals.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"This action was in the exercise of Iran's inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on 1st April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises, in the defiance of Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations," the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN stated.
 

Iran, in its letter, further said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security.

 

"Regrettably, the United Nations Security Council has failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security, allowing the Israeli regime to transgress red lines and violate the fundamental principles of international law," it added in its letter.

Iran stressed that these violations have exacerbated tensions in the region and threatened regional and international peace and security.
 

"As a responsible Member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and international law, and reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or conflict in the region," Iran said.

It further reaffirmed its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and territorial integrity against acts of aggression.

"While warning about any further military provocations by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its unwavering determination to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any threat or acts of aggression and to respond to any such threat or aggressions vigorously and in accordance with international law," it said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self- defense when required. Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger, and more resolute," the letter emphasised.

After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond defensively and offensively, saying that Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran for years.

However, following the attack, Israel put in a request with the UNSC to immediately convene a meeting to unequivocally condemn Iran and designate its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

"I confirm Israel's request to convene a meeting of the Security Council immediately to unequivocally condemn Iran for these grave violations and immediately act to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization," Israel's permanent representative to the UN, Gilad Erdan stated in a letter to the president of the UN Security Council.

Also Read

India presents extensive model on behalf of G4 nations for UNSC reform

Quarter century passed, world cannot wait: India emphaises on UNSC reforms

Israel calls for emergency UNSC meet as Iran strikes its territory

India will get permanent UNSC seat, but have to work harder for it: EAM

US preparing UNSC resolution to warn against nuclear weapons in space

US shoots down Iran-launched attack drones to show 'support' for Israel

Israel calls for emergency UNSC meet as Iran strikes its territory

Conflict with Israeli regime, stay away: Iran warns US after drone strikes

Iranian drone attack tests limits of US-backed Israeli air defences

Israel deploys multilayered air-defence system amid Iranian drone strike

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Israel-Iran ConflictUnited Nationsunsc

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story