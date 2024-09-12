Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / We're always here when you call: Ambassador Garcetti on Indo-US relations

We're always here when you call: Ambassador Garcetti on Indo-US relations

Further, Garcetti also emphasized that India's challenges are for Indians and their government to address and assured that the US will always be available for support when needed

Eric Garcetti
"But we're here to listen and learn, and nobody can deny how close the friendship between India and the US has become in moments of threats that we've seen, whether it's on the border with China," he added
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Wednesday highlighted the close friendship between the two nations when it comes to solving border issues, saying that "we're always here when you call."

Eric Garcetti visited Pandal on Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on US-India relations, Garcetti told ANI, "We know sometimes we face the same enemies, so if they're non-state actors or state actors, we are stronger together. We're making progress there, and we do believe that we can give India the space to solve its own bordering issues. But we're always here when you call."

Further, Garcetti also emphasized that India's challenges are for Indians and their government to address and assured that the US will always be available for support when needed.

"India's challenges are for Indians and the Indian government to solve. We're very clear that is not something for us from the outside to teach and preach," said Garcetti.

"But we're here to listen and learn, and nobody can deny how close the friendship between India and the US has become in moments of threats that we've seen, whether it's on the border with China," he added.

More From This Section

Israeli airstrikes hit UN school, homes in Gaza, 34 dead, say hospitals

North Korea has fired ballistic missile toward sea, says S Korea military

Google's AI model faces EU scrutiny from watchdog over privacy rules

Spacewalking: New domain of rich as billionaire attempts 1st pvt spacewalk

Trump cites Hungary's Orbn as example of foreign solidarity during debate

Garcetti also expressed the US desire to continue co-developing and co-manufacturing defense technologies with India and stated, "We want to have India be a place where our planes and our ships can come for repairs."

"We've been there not only for recent years but decades past... We know that with deals like the new engines for aircraft, the Predator drones, other things that we're looking at. We want to continue to co-develop and co-manufacture. We want to have India be a place where our planes and our ships can come for repairs. And through things like the Quad, which brings together multiple countries, we know we face the same challenges," said Garcetti.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Change in White House won't affect ties, wants India as 'BFF': US envoy

Indo-US ties a powerful force for global progress, says Ambassador Garcetti

US ambassador describes ties with India as 'multiplicative relationship'

Eric Garcetti to make first official visit as US Ambassador to Bengaluru

US safe country, cares deeply for well-being of Indian students: Garcetti

Topics :US ambassador to IndiaUS India relations USA democracy

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story