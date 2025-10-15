We're closing up Democrat programmes, says Trump amid ongoing govt shutdown

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that his administration is using the ongoing government shutdown to permanently eliminate federal programmes backed by Democrats, adding that a list of those set to be closed will be released on Friday.

"The Democrats are getting killed on the shutdown, because we're closing up programmes that are Democrat programme s that we were opposed to ... and they're never going to come back in many cases," Trump remarked.

"So we're being able to do things that we were unable to do before. So we're closing up programmes that are Democrat programmes that we wanted to close up or that we never wanted to happen, and now we're closing them up, and we're not going to let them come back," he added.