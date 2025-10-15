Home / World News / US expects support from India, others amid China tensions: Treasury Secy

US expects support from India, others amid China tensions: Treasury Secy

Scott Bessent's remarks come days after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 100 per cent tariffs on China, starting November 1

Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary
The US Treasury Secretary also warned that the adversary was making provocative moves, and while Washington was pushing for peace in the world, China was financing war | File image
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said that Washington expected support from India and its allies at a time when tensions were escalating between the US and China.
 
In an interview with Fox News Business, Bessent said that it was China versus the world, adding that they had added a bazooka to the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world.
 
Bessent further said, "China is a command-and-control economy. They are neither going to command nor control us. We are going to assert our sovereignty in various ways".
 

US seeks support from allies: Bessent

 
Elaborating further, Bessent said that Washington was already in touch with its allies. "We will be meeting with them this week and, you know, I expect that we will get substantial global support from the Europeans, from Indians, from the democracies in Asia", he told Fox News Business.
 
The US Treasury Secretary also warned that the adversary was making provocative moves, and while Washington was pushing for peace in the world, China was financing war.
 

Here's what has happened so far

 
Bessent's remarks come days after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 100 per cent tariffs on China, starting November 1. Defending his decision, Trump said that the move was prompted by reports suggesting that China was now planning to expand its export control to nearly all its products, including rare earth minerals, critical to global technology supply chains.
 
Slamming Beijing, Trump, in a Truth Social post, called China's decision a "moral disgrace" and said the country had taken an "extraordinarily aggressive" stance by sending out a hostile letter to the world.
 
Currently, the US has imposed a 55 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. However, if implemented, the new US tariffs would increase total import duties on Chinese products to nearly 130 per cent, close to levels announced earlier in April.
 
Accusing the US of practicing "double standards", China's Ministry of Commerce, in a statement, said that threatening high tariffs is not the right approach to engage with China, and in retaliation, Beijing announced export curbs on rare earth minerals and related technologies, citing national security.
 
After China retaliated, Trump seemed to soften his stance. On October 12 (local time), in a post on Truth Social, he wrote that he wished to help China and did not want a depression for their country.
 
On Tuesday (local time), the South China Morning Post reported that Beijing and Washington were holding "working-level talks," under a bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism established earlier this year. While Washington claimed that they were caught off guard by these export curbs, Beijing clarified that the US had been notified in advance.
 

US-India ties

 
Bessent's remarks come as Washington and New Delhi are also trying to resolve their trade tensions, which escalated in July, after Trump marginally reduced India's tariff to 25 per cent, from the originally announced 26 per cent in April. In addition, New Delhi was slapped with an additional 25 per cent tariffs for its continued purchase of Russian oil, bringing India's total to 50 per cent, the highest in the world, alongside Brazil.
 
Despite China being the largest Russian oil buyer, Washington singled out India and accused it of fuelling the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, which is now in its fourth year.
 
Earlier this week, a Bloomberg report, citing a government official, said that a trade delegation will visit the US this week as the two countries try to achieve a deal before the fall deadline.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reduces stake in Amazon by $12.6 billion

Na-Ranong dynasty seeks $100 mn for rare deep-water marina in Phuket

Safeguarding teens by limiting them to PG-13 content, says Instagram

Trump honours late activist Charlie Kirk with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Trump warns of moving World Cup games from Boston though FIFA chooses sites

Topics :US ChinaUS India relations washingtonTrump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story