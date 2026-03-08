West Asia conflict clouds cast shadow on India-Gulf labour corridor

The migration process itself takes about three months from recruitment to deployment. “Leading the migration list are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, with increasing participation from Gujarat and Maharashtra in skilled roles,” says Pallavi Chawla, founder and chief executive officer of Alliance Recruitment Agency.

Large-scale industrial projects could also feel the impact of a hiring pause. “Annually, over 10,000 workers go to major refinery projects across the region, particularly in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” says Saxena, adding that a stoppage in hiring could slow progress on significant contracts. However, recruiters say most migrants are not abandoning Gulf opportunities entirely. Instead, they are recalibrating their plans and favouring relatively stable destinations within the region.