West Asia conflict clouds cast shadow on India-Gulf labour corridor

“The current West Asia tensions have caused an immediate halt in movement and recruitment, leading to a significant slowdown for Indian workers,” says Amit Saxena, director of Mumbai-based overseas recruitment agency Ambe International. According to him, between 100,000 and 150,000 Indians migrate to the Gulf every month. “If movement remains stalled for three to four months, more than 300,000 recruitments from India could be affected.”
The GCC economies have traditionally offered large-scale employment opportunities across infrastructure, energy, and service sectors. In recent years, demand has also expanded to white-collar roles in finance, compliance, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce. Those from the industry say these roles may take longer to recover if the crisis drags on. Infrastructure and energy projects typically resume quickly due to tight timelines, but white-collar hiring often depends on longer-term business confidence.