Home / World News / WeWork founder Adam Neumann trying to buy back bankrupt company: Report

WeWork founder Adam Neumann trying to buy back bankrupt company: Report

Neumann's new real estate company, Flow Global, has sought to buy WeWork or its assets, as well as provide bankruptcy financing to keep it afloat, the sources said

Photo: Reuters
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

WeWork founder Adam Neumann is trying to buy back the flexible workspace provider that filed for bankruptcy in November, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Neumann's new real estate company, Flow Global, has sought to buy WeWork or its assets, as well as provide bankruptcy financing to keep it afloat, the sources said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

DealBook first reported the development, saying Neumann's lawyers sent a letter to WeWork on Monday, claiming Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point would help finance the transaction.
 
Third Point told Reuters on Tuesday it has held "only preliminary conversations" with Neumann and his property company Flow and has not made any financial commitments.
 
Flow Global did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
WeWork said it routinely receives "expressions of interest" and reviews them to align with the best interests of the company."
"We continue to believe that the work we are currently doing - addressing our unsustainable rent expenses and restructuring our business - will ensure WeWork is best positioned as an independent, valuable, financially strong and sustainable company long into the future," the company said in a statement.
 
On Monday, an attorney for WeWork said the company may be forced to take a new bankruptcy loan to make up for the slower-than-expected progress on rent negotiations.
 
Under Neumann, WeWork grew to be the most valuable US startup worth $47 billion. But his pursuit for growth at the expense of profit and revelations about his eccentric behavior led to his ouster and derailed an initial public offering in 2019.

The SoftBank-backed company racked up losses on its long-term lease obligations as more people began working from home during the pandemic and demand for office space plunged.
 
Shortly before WeWork filed for bankruptcy, Neumann said in a statement, "I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a reorganization will enable WeWork to emerge successfully." 

Also Read

WeWork India Q1 revenue up 40% to Rs 400 cr on rising demand: CEO Virwani

Big tech companies likely to continue hybrid mode of work: WeWork India CEO

India biz to have no impact from US WeWork Global's bankruptcy warning

No impact on Indian biz amid WeWork Global's bankruptcy reports: Official

Japan's SoftBank makes another bet on WeWork, hoping landlords will too

China's stock exchanges restrict share selling by some hedge funds

UBS resumes buybacks, seeks more cost savings from Credit Suisse takeover

Spotify Q4 results: Revenue up 16% at $3.94 bn, user growth beats estimates

FAA head pledges to hold Boeing accountable for safety violations

Donald Trump's sweeping immunity claim rejected by US appeals court

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WeWorkOffice spacesMarkets

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story