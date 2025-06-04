What are China's grey zone tactics, and why Taiwan is vary of them?

As regional security leaders gathered at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from May 30 to June 1, the focus once again centred on Taiwan. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, former Taiwanese defence minister Andrew Yang Nien-dzu expressed concern over the increasing “grey zone operations” by Beijing, including frequent Chinese coastguard activity near the island.

“Although there have not been accidental conflicts (between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait), this kind of activity has placed immense pressure on us,” he said.

What are grey zone tactics?

Grey zone tactics refers to the ambiguous space between peace and open conflict. It is characterised by the use of non-kinetic means, such as psychological, informational, and economic tactics, which is often employed in hybrid forms including cyber, military, and diplomatic operations.

Unlike regular warfare, which involves open fighting between armies, grey zone tactics are unclear and often hidden. State or non-state actors use these methods to cause trouble or gain power without officially going to war. Because the actions are hard to trace or prove, the attackers can deny they were involved. In recent years, more countries have started using these sneaky strategies instead of direct military force. For example, when Russia took over Crimea in 2014, it used soldiers without uniforms (called 'little green men'), spread false information, hacked into computer systems, and influenced local politics. This strategy helped Russia succeed without starting a traditional war.

Hacking and cyberattacks are also common in grey zone warfare. These can damage important systems, steal secrets, or create political confusion. In its 2021 report, the Office of the US' Director of National Intelligence accused China of hacking Western companies and governments to gain an edge in business and politics. Another tool is economic pressure. China has sometimes used trade bans or blocked investments to punish countries that oppose its policies. One example is when South Korea installed a missile defence system in 2017, and China responded by limiting trade. Military drills, economic tools, and coercion Since the election of President Lai Ching-te in May 2024, who asserted that “Taiwan and mainland China are not subordinate to each other", China has ramped up its campaign of intimidation.

Beijing’s grey zone activities include deploying the China Coast Guard in disputed waters in March 2024, conducting large-scale military drills near Taiwan, and flying warplanes around the island on a near-daily basis. These actions aim to alter the status quo without crossing the threshold of war. Broader application across the region China’s grey zone tactics extends beyond Taiwan. In the South China Sea, Beijing has built artificial islands and militarised them to strengthen its territorial claims, according to a report by US-China Economic and Security Review Commission. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is another form of grey zone engagement, using economic tools to establish geopolitical leverage. One example is Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port, which was leased to China for 99 years after Colombo defaulted on Chinese loans—an instance of so-called 'debt-trap diplomacy'.

Salami slicing and the ‘String of Pearls’ China’s incremental 'salami slicing' strategy enables it to make small territorial or strategic gains that would be harder to achieve through a single overt act. The expansion of artificial islands in the South China Sea and increased patrol activity exemplify this. Another manifestation is the 'String of Pearls' strategy—China’s effort to build a network of ports and facilities across the Indian Ocean to secure maritime routes and project influence. Global implications and US response According to Yang, grey zone tactics are not actually military operations but "carry a military message", making them difficult to counter under traditional defence protocols.