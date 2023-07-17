Home / World News / What is Barbieheimer, the viral trend that is taking the internet by storm

What is Barbieheimer, the viral trend that is taking the internet by storm

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' has led to a viral phenomenon on the internet, termed as 'Barbieheimer'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Many members of the teams involved with Barbie and Oppenheimer have weighed in on the discourse about "Barbieheimer"

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, all set to release on July 21, the cinematic world just witnessed a new trend, Barbieheimer.

Though it is common for film studios to release films from different genres on the same weekend, the stark differences between a serious, intense film about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-coloured world of a childhood doll quickly became an internet phenomenon.

Many members of the teams involved with Barbie and Oppenheimer have weighed in on the discourse about "Barbieheimer".

Nolan said he finds the obsession "terrific".

"Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we've been doing this a long time. I think for those of us who care about movies, we've been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it's here and that's terrific," Nolan told IGN, an American entertainment website.

"It's all love — double up, double up twice. I think you've got to see what the experience is, Barbie then Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer then Barbie. I think you've got to take all of the journeys," Barbie director Gerwig told The Hollywood Reporter, an American digital and print magazine.

In May, Matt Damon, who plays Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer, was one of the first film members to wade into the discourse.

After American magazine Vanity Fair introduced him to the phenomenon of "Barbieheimer", Damon said, "People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them."

Cillian Murphy, who plays Julius Robert Oppenheimer, is in favour of the double-movie idea. "I can't wait to see Barbie. I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now. I don't know what the debate is about, although it's not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either. My advice would be for people to go see both on the same day. If they are good films, that is what the cinema wins."

Even actors who are not in either movie are getting in on the viral trend. Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie encouraged fans to go to cinemas this summer by posting photos of themselves with tickets for a "Barbieheimer double feature".

Cruise had tweeted in June: "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."

Margot Robbie — Barbie herself — has started plotting the ideal "Barbenheimer" day. "It's a perfect double bill," said Robbie at her movie's London premiere. "I think actually start your day with 'Barbie,' then go straight into 'Oppenheimer' and then a 'Barbie' chaser."

Meanwhile, this summer will be stacked with films across a wide range of genres, from Mission Impossible and Indiana Jones to horror movies like The Meg 2 and Insidious.

Also Read

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

With Barbie's trailer out, here's a look at the original Barbie doll

IND vs WI 1st Test records: Rohit's sixes tally, Kohli's runs, and more

R Ashwin Test stats: List of records achieved in IND vs WI 1st Test

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

UK economy may fall further behind euro area next year, forecast suggests

Schools, stock market closed as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Talim

S Korea's death toll from rainstorm at 40 as workers look for survivors

Prez Biden appoints Indian-American biz leader to serve on Export Council

Judge in Donald Trump documents case under spotlight as arguments near

Topics :Nuclear treatyNuclear disarmamentTom CruiseBS Web ReportsHollywoodhollywood movies in indian box office

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story