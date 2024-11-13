What is DOGE, and why is Elon Musk interested in the Trump administration?

The president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, is expected to bring significant changes to the country’s governing style. Experts suggest that, from structural reforms to new policies, the Trump administration will make a major shift in how the US is governed. One such initiative is the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), announced by Trump on Wednesday. This new department will be led by billionaire Elon Musk and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

What is the Department of Government Efficiency?

The Department of Government Efficiency will be a new division under the Trump-led White House administration. According to Trump, it will not operate as a federal agency but will work outside the government, partnering with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to provide guidance across various fronts.

“DOGE will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies,” Trump said.

“I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the federal bureaucracy with a focus on efficiency, while also working to improve the lives of all Americans,” he added.

Trump described DOGE as having the potential to become the "Manhattan Project" of the current era. The original Manhattan Project, conducted during World War II, was a top-secret research initiative that led to the creation of the first nuclear weapons.

On Tuesday, Musk announced, “All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be made publicly available online to ensure full transparency.” He further noted on X, “If the public thinks we’re cutting something important or failing to eliminate wasteful spending, just let us know!” Musk also introduced a "leaderboard" to highlight the most wasteful government expenditures, calling it “both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination before dropping out and endorsing Trump in January, responded on X, writing, “We will not go gently, @elonmusk.”

What is Elon Musk’s interest in it?

Experts suggest that Elon Musk’s deep involvement with the White House, coupled with his multimillion-dollar contributions to Trump’s campaign, is part of a broader strategy to secure influence over regulatory agencies that oversee his companies.

A New York Times article dated October 20, 2024, stated, “That would essentially give the world’s richest man and a major government contractor the power to regulate the regulators who hold sway over his companies, amounting to a potentially enormous conflict of interest.”

According to the report, Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, plays a crucial role in shaping NASA’s launch schedule, effectively holding significant influence. Additionally, the Department of Defense relies on SpaceX to deploy the majority of its satellites. Last year alone, Musk’s companies were awarded nearly $3 billion across almost 100 contracts with 17 federal agencies.

At the same time, Musk’s businesses often clash with federal regulators. His companies are currently under investigation in at least 20 separate inquiries, ranging from safety concerns surrounding Tesla vehicles to the environmental impact of SpaceX’s rocket launches.