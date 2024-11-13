Experts hail pro-India Mike Waltz's pick as US NSA; predict stronger ties

As US President-elect Donald Trump has started naming his cabinet, several foreign affairs experts believe that the appointment of Florida Congressman Michael Waltz will greatly serve India's interests and the new administration's 'hard stance' against China will also help New Delhi emerge as a more attractive destination than Beijing.

The National Security Adviser is a top aide to the president who plays a major role in foreign and national security policy decision-making. The role does not require Senate confirmation.

Mike Waltz has time and again reiterated the importance of India for the United States.

Last year, Waltz had also led a bipartisan American Congressional delegation and had travelled to India to take part in the Red Fort address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's Independence Day celebrations.

During his visit to India last year, Waltz praised PM Modi. Waltz appreciated PM Modi's vision of a fully developed India by 2047 and said that US and its industries would work with India in tandem to the 'Make in India' initiative by the Government of India.

Former Indian diplomat, Sudhir Devare, said that Waltz's pick as the NSA is a continuation of the earlier administration's policy, but with a "greater focus." He further underscored that Waltz's military background and his experience in strategic affairs will play an important role when he serves as the NSA.

"I think that if they will focus on Indo-Pacific, then it is good for us. Because India is a big part of the Indo-Pacific policy of America," Devare told ANI. He noted that a focus on Indo-Pacific will also help the US in countering China.

He noted that Waltz's experience with China will thus be "positive for India", and may also help in resolving the LAC border issue between India and China.

Foreign affairs expert, Robinder Sachdev, believes that Waltz's appointment is in India's favour, and his approach will be to resolve the existing disputes. He also said that the appointment is also a signal to Canada to "cool down."

"Once appointment as the NSA, which is effectively the intelligence head of the of the US, it means that Canada with all its claims against India and its intelligence, etc, the signal to Canada will be to cool down. So I think in the interest of good relations between US and India, which strategically Waltz very well understands, his approach will be to resolve these matters or to downgrade these matters because these are small matters compared to the big picture of the relations. So that is the message he'll give to Trudeau also back off, the game is much bigger than this".

Regarding Walz's "hawkish" stand against China, Sachdev said that this hard stance will not only weaken China, but also be advantageous for India, as it could come out as a more attractive destination.

"We do also see regarding China, he's a hawk. He will take a strong stance with respect to China, especially on trade, what Trump's views are. So that will also be of interest, high interest to us that the hard stance of America towards China will also not only weaken China's growing, but it will also bring advantage to India, because American companies and associated companies would now look to move out of China more and more because of the problems they face and an attractive destination for them is India," he said.

Former diplomat KP Fabian also spoke on Walz's appointment and called it a good sign for India. He added that Waltz's strong stance against China will make the US shift towards India.

"He has been the co-chair of the India Caucus, which is a plus point, and he knows India. He is supportive of stronger relations between India and United States. He is also a hawk towards China and he wanted the Beijing Olympics to be boycotted because of COVID. China was responsible for COVID," he said.

However, Fabian also cautioned that India must be wary of the US starting a trade war with China, as that will not do good to anyone.

"We certainly may take some comfort from his appointment, but we have to watch because if he causes international chaos by taking a tough line with China, trade war and all that, you know, it's not good for the world including India," Fabian said.

After being announced as Trump's pick for NSA, Waltz expressed his gratitude on Tuesday, stating, "I am deeply honored President Trump is placing his trust in me to serve in his Cabinet as National Security Advisor. There is no higher calling than defending our nation's values, freedoms, and the safety of every American."

Congressman Mike Waltz represents Florida's Sixth Congressional District. He is the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress, and a former White House and Pentagon policy advisor.

In a historic political comeback, Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. This makes Trump the first US president since 1892 to return to office after losing a previous election.