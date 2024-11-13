What Donald Trump plans to do on his first day back in the White House

Donald Trump and his Republican Party have an ambitious agenda in mind, with near control of the US Congress allowing them to pursue sweeping changes after January 20 inauguration. With his team promising a flurry of executive orders, Trump himself has declared he will ‘make heads spin’ as he moves full-speed ahead, reported BBC.

Policy experts and lawyers have already started drafting these orders, preparing for the rapid pace Trump intends to set. However, advocacy groups and Democratic state governors are gearing up for a fight, vowing to challenge some of these anticipated policies. Below is a look at the key issues Trump has promised to tackle in his second term.

Immigration and border security

Trump’s immigration agenda is set to be one of his defining policies in his second term. His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told Fox News, “We know he promised to sign an executive order to secure the southern border.”

She also added, “On day one, he is going to launch the largest mass deportation of illegal immigrants in American history.”

Since his re-election, Trump has moved quickly to fill leadership positions that will oversee immigration. Veteran immigration official Tom Homan was appointed as Trump’s “border tsar”, while South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been selected to lead homeland security. Steven Miller, a key architect of Trump’s previous restrictive immigration policies, has also been named White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

Logistical challenges and legal obstacles from immigration and human rights activists are anticipated to oppose any mass deportation. Trump could also re-implement the controversial ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, which forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their claims are processed.

Another key immigration promise involves ending birthright citizenship — the 150-year-old legal principle that grants anyone born on US soil automatic citizenship. Trump pledged to issue an executive order, but experts point out that birthright citizenship is guaranteed by the US Constitution, requiring either a constitutional amendment or a two-thirds vote in Congress, followed by approval from three-fourths of state legislatures.

January 6 pardons

Although Trump did not mention pardons for those involved in the 2021 Capitol riot during his victory speech, he has previously indicated it could be a priority. “Oh, absolutely, I would. If they're innocent, I would pardon them,” Trump said at a National Association of Black Journalists panel. However, Trump noted, “I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one, because a couple of them probably got out of control.”

Leavitt told The Washington Post that Trump will decide "on a case-by-case basis when he is back in the White House.” Over 1,500 people were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, with more than 750 convicted for crimes, ranging from trespassing to assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy.

Jack Smith investigation

Trump has faced significant legal challenges regarding his actions following the 2020 election and a separate classified documents case, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges but has made it clear that he plans to fire Smith once in office. “I would fire him within two seconds. He’ll be one of the first things addressed,” Trump said in October.

The Department of Justice is reportedly in talks with Smith over winding down the cases. Trump’s electoral win also provides him with the power to pardon himself, an unprecedented move for any US president.

Paris climate agreement

Trump has also indicated his intent to exit the Paris climate agreement once again. During his first term, he withdrew the United States from the landmark deal aimed at reducing carbon emissions, a move reversed by President Joe Biden upon taking office.

Trump’s new administration is preparing orders to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, enabling the country to bypass carbon reduction obligations.

Trump has also promised to prioritise US oil and gas production and to expedite drilling and fracking, as well as to roll back Biden's initiatives to expand wind energy and electric car production.

Russia and Ukraine

On the campaign trail, Trump claimed he could end the Russia-Ukraine war “in a day”. Since his re-election, he spoke briefly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call reportedly facilitated by Elon Musk.

According to reports, the call was “not really a conversation to talk about very substantial things.” Trump has yet to elaborate on how he would broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, but he has been vocal in his criticism of the US’s ongoing support for Ukraine, labelling it a waste of resources.

Trade and economy

The economy is another major pillar of Trump’s second-term agenda. “We will target everything from car affordability to housing affordability to insurance costs to supply chain issues,” Trump has said. He has also vowed to end inflation and bring consumer prices down, directing his cabinet to deliver results within the first 100 days.

Trump plans to impose new tariffs on imported goods, particularly from China, where he proposes a 60 per cent import tax. He also threatened to target Mexico with a 25 per cent tariff unless they take action to prevent criminal and drug activity at the border. Trump is also prepared to lift environmental restrictions to expand oil and gas production as part of his strategy to lower energy bills.

Another top target for Trump is Gary Gensler, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trump has promised to fire Gensler on day one, particularly due to his push for climate disclosure rules and his regulation of the cryptocurrency market.

Trump’s stance on cryptocurrency, in fact, has seen the value of Bitcoin rise 30 per cent in recent weeks, as investors anticipate a more crypto-friendly administration.

Title X

Trump is also focused on reversing the changes made by US President Biden to Title X, the federal family planning programme. In 2019, Trump’s administration implemented a rule prohibiting any Title X provider from mentioning abortion to patients. This move stripped millions of dollars from organisations like Planned Parenthood. Biden reversed the policy shortly after assuming office, but Trump is expected to change the rules again.

What’s next?

Donald Trump’s second term appears poised to be a whirlwind of ambitious moves, with executive orders at the centre of his agenda. Immigration reform, energy independence, and a renewed focus on America-first trade policies will likely define his administration. However, whether Trump’s agenda survives the legal and political challenges ahead remains to be seen.