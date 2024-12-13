Farmer's son vs labourer's son: Huge ruckus in RS as Kharge, Dhankhar clash

The Rajya Sabha on Friday saw a heated exchange between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, as the uproar over the no-confidence motion against the Chairman disrupted the proceedings for the day. The House was later adjourned for the day.

During his remarks on the no-trust motion, Dhankhar said, as the son of a farmer, he would not be intimidated by the Opposition’s actions, accusing them of ‘insulting’ the Constitution.

Dhankhar said, “I am a farmer’s son, I will not show weakness. I will sacrifice my life for my country. You (Opposition) have only one job 24 hours a day, why is a farmer’s son sitting here? I have tolerated a lot. You have the right to bring a motion, but you are insulting the Constitution...”

Dhankhar was born into a farming family in 1951 in Kaithana village, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

The BJP said that the no-trust motion as an ‘insult’ to both the Jat community and to a ‘farmer’s son from a humble background’.

In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Dhankhar of disrespecting Congress leaders and encouraging BJP MPs to target the opposition.

More From This Section

The Congress President said, “You are encouraging the (BJP) members to speak against members of other parties... I am also a son of a labourer. I have faced more challenges than you... You are insulting our party leaders, you are insulting the Congress... We have not come here to listen to your praises, we have come here for discussion.”

The Opposition has long accused Dhankhar of partisanship, claiming he suppresses the Opposition’s voice and dismisses the questions raised by their MPs.

Under Article 67(b), a motion for the removal of the Vice President of India requires a 14-day notice from Rajya Sabha members supporting the resolution. The current winter session is set to conclude on December 20.

[With agency inputs]