Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Matter of immense pride, says PM Modi on priest's elevation as cardinal

Matter of immense pride, says PM Modi on priest's elevation as cardinal

In a grand consistory held in the Vatican on Saturday, 51-year-old Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis

George Koovakad
Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country's representation at the Vatican. (Photo: X)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad being elevated as a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis is a matter of great joy and pride for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

He said George Koovakad has devoted his life to the service of humanity as an ardent follower of Jesus Christ.

"A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis," Modi said in a post on X. 

  George Jacob Koovakad, Cardinals created by Pope Francis, George Koovakad, Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Cardinal, Catholic Church, Pope Francis, Roman Catholic Church, priest,George Cardinal Koovakad, Jesus Christ, St Peter's Basilica,

"His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours," the prime minister said.

In a grand consistory held in the Vatican on Saturday, 51-year-old Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis.

The ceremony, held at the famous St Peter's Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, witnessed the induction of 21 new cardinals from various countries.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Farmers resume 'Dilli Chalo' march, police tightens security near Shambhu border

Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J&K, fratricide suspected

Delhi's air quality remains in 'Poor' category: Is worst over for capital?

Five cubs born under Vantara's cheetah conservation program in Jamnagar

Home minister Shah to address BSF's 60th Foundation Day parade in Jodhpur

The ceremony began at 8.30 pm (IST) marking a procession with 21 cardinal-designated to the altar of St Peter's Basilica. Later, the Pope addressed the gathering and handed over the ceremonious cap and ring to the cardinal-designate, followed by a certificate accompanied by prayers.

Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country's representation at the Vatican.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo' march, security tightened at Shambu border

Govt in no mood for talks, will march towards Delhi on Sunday: Pandher

Govts before 2014 didn't work wholeheartedly to create welfare state: Shah

Kerala HC criticises Centre, state on lack of clarity in Wayanad relief aid

Incidents in Manipur very unfortunate: Bhutia urges govt to restore peace

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtNarendra Modi speechVATICANchristianPope FrancisKerala

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story