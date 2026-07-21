What to know about key challenges Andy Burnham faces as UK prime minister

Andy Burnham begins his first full day as UK prime minister on Tuesday, after entering 10 Downing Street on a wave of enthusiasm and a mountain of challenges ahead.

The pressing issues look familiar. They were the same ones his predecessor, Keir Starmer, faced: a sluggish economy, a cost-of-living crisis, overstretched public services, and foreign policy that includes wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and managing relations with US President Donald Trump.

Burnham became prime minister after spending most of the past decade running Greater Manchester as mayor of a northwest England region with 3 million residents, before winning his ticket back to Parliament in a special election last month.

Leading a national government delivering services for 70 million people is a monumentally larger task with problems on a larger scale. These are some of the main issues confronting Burnham: Boosting the economy and decentralising government Domestic issues top Burnham's agenda and he has already said he will set out his plan on Tuesday for how his government will fund an effort to lower living costs. Burnham inherits an economy that was improving until the Iran war upended forecasts and growth is now widely predicted to slow sharply over this year while inflation rises. Central to his policy platform is decentralising government, funnelling money to local governments and taking back some services that were privatised four decades ago.

His brand of business-friendly socialism -- known as "Manchesterism" and aiming to harness private and public money to invest in areas like transportation, housing and infrastructure -- could take years to put in place. Joshi Herrmann, founder of Manchester news site The Mill, who has covered Burnham for years, said the new prime minister may be able to soften the blow for some people who are struggling. "But if the essay question is who can get economic growth and who can remodel the economy in the post-Brexit, post-financial crash era, I'd be very surprised if the answer to that question is Andy Burnham," Herrmann said.

Burnham won't have much room to raise spending. In replacing Starmer, who was elected on a manifesto that ruled out increases in the government's major tax rates, so he's locked in unless he breaks those pledges. Burnham said he would not rule out a wealth tax, telling Gary Lineker on the Goalhanger podcast last week that the government "might be having to ask for a little more." Foreign policy and striking the right tone with Trump Burnham has little foreign policy experience, but has promised to honour commitments to NATO, support the UK's nuclear deterrent, and remain a strong ally of Ukraine.

He has said he will maintain the so-called special relationship with the US, which could depend on how he interacts with an unpredictable Trump. Trump initially gave Starmer glowing reviews only to sour on him for not supporting his war with Iran and repeatedly criticising him for not opening more of the North Sea up to oil drilling. Trump sent an encouraging sign for relations in reaction to British media reports that Burnham could support some North Sea drilling. Trump said people in Aberdeen, Scotland, were "dancing in the streets," though he may have overstated Burnham's drilling commitment. Burnham has publicly criticised Trump in the past, though has said he would deal with him respectfully, as he does with others, but would also be willing to disagree.

The two leaders spoke on Monday in one of Burnham's first calls with a foreign leader. His office said he told Trump he was committed to securing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring the defence and security of the UK and its allies. Trump has pushed NATO members to significantly boost military spending and Burnham will be under pressure to exceed the defence spending goals set out by Starmer. The defence plan calling for a 15 billion pound (USD 20 billion) spending boost is much smaller than military leaders had sought and has been criticised for not being fully funded under the current budget.

It remains to be seen how far Burnham goes in restoring relations with the European Union after Brexit. Starmer's manifesto pledged not to rejoin the EU, but he had been improving relations with Europe. Sensitive messaging about Israel's war with Hamas Burnham has criticised Starmer's approach to Israel's war with Hamas and the devastation of Gaza. Burnham has said the UK would consider further sanctions against Israelis involved in Gaza violence and illegal West Bank settlements. The issue is a sensitive one for Labour, which was found to be tainted with antisemitism before Starmer took over, and also relies on the support of a large Muslim population.

Burnham's comments drew a backlash from Jewish groups, but he's also been criticised by pro-Palestinian groups for not declaring Israel's bombardment of Gaza a genocide. Thorny issue of migration During his first speech as prime minister, Burnham did not mention immigration, which is a top issue for many British voters. Like much of Europe and other wealthier nations, the UK has seen an influx of migrants fleeing war-torn areas, famine, climate-driven crises, political persecution and poverty. Concerns over English Channel crossings in overcrowded inflatable boats has helped propel the anti-immigration Reform UK party to victory in recent local and regional elections that led Labour to oust Starmer as leader.