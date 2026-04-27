What to know about US-Iran peace talks: Key issues, hurdles, latest moves

David E. Sanger and Luke Broadwater

President Trump called off a trip by two of his top negotiators to Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday, just before they were set to leave for talks about a potential deal to end the war in Iran.

“I’ve told my people a little while ago, they were getting ready to leave, and I said, ‘Nope, you’re not making an 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards,” Trump said in a statement. “They can call us anytime they want, but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing.”