Solar Eclipse Date and Time: On Saturday morning (29 March 2025), the new moon will partially eclipse the rising sun, creating a rare and mesmerising "solar horns" effect. This extraordinary event will transform the sun into a fiery crescent, offering a stunning visual treat for early risers.

The solar horns or 'devil’s horns' offer a striking visual where the sun resembles two glowing points on the horizon.

Partial solar eclipse

total solar eclipse which completely blocks the sun; this eclipse covers just a part of the Sun. The eclipse will be visible from different places at different times. In North America and Europe, the celestial phenomenon will be observed between 6.13 am and 7.17 a.m. EDT, while in Canada, this will appear between 56 a.m. NDT and 8:20 a.m. EDT. Western Europe will observe it later in the morning. This eclipse is going to be different from awhich completely blocks the sun; this eclipse covers just a part of the Sun. The eclipse will be visible from different places at different times. In North America and Europe, the celestial phenomenon will be observed between 6.13 am and 7.17 a.m. EDT, while in Canada, this will appear between 56 a.m. NDT and 8:20 a.m. EDT. Western Europe will observe it later in the morning.

In the US, this partial eclipse will be observed in 13 northeastern states including Maine, New York, and Pennsylvania. As per experts, the best view of the partial eclipse will come from the areas that have an unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, like coastal regions and high elevations regions.

‘Devil’s Horns’ phenomenon

The event takes place during sunrise when the sun is partially eclipsed by the moon. Then the sun rises in the form of two separate points of light instead of a full disk making the appearance of the eclipse as a "devil’s horns" or "solar horns".

The solar horns occur as the moon blocks the Sun's centre while its edges remain visible. Atmospheric distortion near the horizon might stretch or flatten the horns making this entire effect both surreal and mesmerising.

Where to have the best view of ‘Solar Horns’?

The best view comes from the place where the moon covers 90 per cent or more of the sun like Quebec and Nunavut in northeastern Canada. As per Space.com, in the town of Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut. Here the eclipse begins before sunrise, at 5:57 a.m. local time, while the Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m., and the maximum eclipse is at 6:51 a.m. when about 90% of the sun's disk will be blocked out by the moon.

Apart from this, any coastal areas, elevated terrains, and places with a low, unobstructed horizon are ideal viewing spots.

It is advisable to use Xavier Jubier’s interactive Google Map (which includes sightlines from Peak Finder), The Photographer’s Ephemeris, and Timeanddate.com’s eclipse map can help in finding the perfect location. A compass will also be helpful ensuring the perfect alignment with the rising sun.