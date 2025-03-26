Pakistani YouTuber faces blasphemy charges over a perfume: Here's why

Rajab Butt, a prominent Pakistani YouTuber, has been charged with blasphemy after launching a perfume named '295,' a reference to the country's controversial blasphemy law, according to a report in Dawn.

With millions of followers in the Muslim-majority nation, Butt is no stranger to controversy. In the past, he has faced legal troubles, including a case involving the brief custody of a lion cub. However, his latest move has sparked nationwide debate and led to serious charges.

Perfume launch sparks outrage

In a now-deleted video, Butt introduced his perfume, '295,' a direct nod to Pakistan’s penal code section related to blasphemy. He claimed the name was inspired by a legal case filed against him last year after one of his videos was deemed blasphemous by religious groups.

The perfume’s branding ignited widespread criticism, prompting the leader of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Haider Ali Shah Gillani, to file an official complaint against the social media star.

“Our religious sentiments have been hurt,” said Gillani, adding, “There are numerous sections in the penal code, but why did he choose blasphemy-related sections to name a perfume? This means you acknowledge the offence and are celebrating it. This is essentially an attempt to normalise such actions.”

On Tuesday, a police chargesheet confirmed accusations against Butt, including blasphemy and cybercrime offences. In Pakistan, blasphemy charges are highly sensitive and can provoke violent public backlash, with past incidents leading to mob violence and lynchings. If convicted, Butt faces up to 10 years in prison.

Butt issues public apology

Following the outrage, Butt released an apology video on Sunday, clarifying that he does not oppose the country’s blasphemy laws.

“I apologise for the words I uttered during the launch of the perfume,” he stated while holding a Quran. “I apologise and announce the discontinuation of this perfume.”

However, the controversy did not end there. On Tuesday evening, Butt posted another video, reportedly filmed in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Dressed in pilgrim attire with the Kaaba in the background, he defended himself against the accusations.

“The charges against me, specifically the 295 charge, are false. I have been unjustly accused and charged,” he said.

“A fatwa [Islamic ruling] has also been issued against me. I request your understanding and forgiveness," Butt added.

Butt's past controversies

Butt has previously drawn comparisons to his “mentor,” the late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who released a song titled '295' addressing religious incitement.

Aside from blasphemy allegations, Butt has faced legal trouble over his ownership of an undocumented wild animal. In January, he pleaded guilty after receiving a lion cub as a wedding gift. To avoid jail time, he agreed to post animal rights awareness videos for a year.

(With AFP inputs)