The White House has released a controversial video showing undocumented immigrants in shackles being prepared for deportation, sparking widespread outrage, particularly in India. The footage, which was shared on Tuesday, highlights the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies, fuelling a debate over the treatment of deportees.

The 41-second clip captures several striking visuals. An officer is seen securing a man in shackles before he boards a deportation flight. The camera then pans over a set of handcuffs and chains lying on the airport tarmac, as another officer pulls restraints from a basket.

A man, whose face is not visible, is seen walking with his hands cuffed and ankles chained, escorted by security personnel. Another video shot shows a detainee being restrained before climbing the stairway to the aircraft. The video ends with an individual boarding the plane while still in shackles. None of the deportees’ faces are shown in the footage.

The video, which has since gone viral, was also retweeted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk with the caption, “Haha wow”.

Indian deportees complain of ‘inhumane treatment’

Earlier this month, three US military aircraft carrying 332 undocumented Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar. Several deportees later alleged inhumane conditions, claiming they remained shackled throughout the flight with little or no access to restrooms or food.

US Border Patrol Chief Michael W Banks had earlier shared footage of the deportation, describing the individuals as “illegal aliens” being transported to India aboard an American military aircraft. The video quickly sparked a massive political uproar in India, with Opposition leaders condemning the treatment of Indian deportees.

India responds: ‘Standard operating procedure’

In response to growing concerns, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar addressed the Parliament on February 6, confirming that the use of restraints on deportees is part of the US’s standard operating procedure (SOP).

Jaishankar assured lawmakers that India is engaging with the Trump administration to ensure that returning deportees are treated with dignity. He also clarified that while male deportees were shackled, women and children were not restrained.