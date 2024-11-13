Who is John Ratcliffe, Trump's CIA pick and former intelligence chief?

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that John Ratcliffe, a former Texas congressman and director of national intelligence during his first term, will be his pick to lead the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Ratcliffe has been a supporter of Trump and is known for his work on intelligence and national security.

Trump praised Ratcliffe on his social media account, calling him a “warrior for truth and honesty with the American public.” During his time as director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe served as Trump’s top adviser on intelligence matters and played a role in carrying out Trump’s agenda.

A strong Trump ally

As a congressman, Ratcliffe was a vocal defender of Trump. He helped lead investigations into Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and often criticised probes into Russian interference in Trump’s 2016 election campaign. His unwavering support has made him one of Trump’s most trusted allies.

However, Ratcliffe has not always agreed with Trump on every issue. As director of national intelligence, he made some decisions independently, which could help his chances of being confirmed by the Senate.

Key role in intelligence

If confirmed, Ratcliffe will hold a powerful position in shaping US intelligence. While the CIA director officially reports to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the role carries significant influence, particularly through control of covert operations and oversight of senior intelligence officers abroad. Trump has long viewed the position as one of the most critical in his administration.

Ratcliffe’s nomination has already received praise from key lawmakers. Representative Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Ratcliffe would help address threats from countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

More From This Section

A controversial past

Ratcliffe faced challenges when he was first nominated to be the director of national intelligence. Senators were initially hesitant to confirm him, viewing him as too politically biased, and he withdrew his nomination. Trump later appointed Richard Grenell, a staunch supporter with little intelligence experience, as acting director. When Ratcliffe’s name was put forward again, senators found him a more acceptable choice.

As director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe uncovered foreign interference efforts, such as Iranian attempts to influence voters in Florida and Chinese efforts to undermine Trump’s 2020 re-election. He also pointed out Russia’s attempts to harm Joe Biden’s campaign. His focus on China as a growing threat sparked debates within the intelligence community.

Balancing transparency and security

During his tenure, Ratcliffe declassified several documents at Trump’s request. This included information about Russian analysis of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign strategy and phone calls made by retired Lt Gen Michael Flynn before he became Trump’s first national security adviser. While critics accused Ratcliffe of being partisan, he also showed limits, siding with the CIA on some sensitive issues and refusing to release certain materials.

Challenges ahead for Ratcliffe

Ratcliffe’s nomination will likely reignite discussions about his loyalty to Trump and his role in handling intelligence. However, his experience and occasional independence could help him secure confirmation.

If confirmed, Ratcliffe will play a critical role in shaping the US intelligence landscape. His leadership at the CIA also comes at a time of rising global threats and significant domestic political challenges.

[With agency input]