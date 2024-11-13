Trump names John Ratcliffe as CIA head, Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel

US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will head the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) under his administration. He also picked former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as his ambassador to Israel.

In a series of announcements on key positions, Trump also declared Congressman Mike Waltz his National Security Advisor who would serve in his Cabinet and asserted that his NSA pick is an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism.

For the position of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Trump picked successful real estate investor and philanthropist Steven C Witkoff, giving him the mandate to restore peace in the region.

He also declared his former White House cabinet secretary Bill McGinley as the White House Counsel in his second term beginning January 20 next year.

Speaking highly of Ratcliffe, Trump said, "From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI's abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public." "When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden's laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People," he added.

"For these and many other reasons, it was my great honour in 2020 to award John the National Security Medal, the nation's highest honour for distinguished achievement in the field of Intelligence and National Security," he said.

Ratcliffe previously served as the sixth director of National Intelligence (DNI). In this role, he served as the leader of the US intelligence community and principal intelligence advisor to President Trump in his first term.

Announcing his pick for ambassador to Israel, Trump said, "Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!" he said.

Huckabee, 69, was the governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007. His daughter Sarah Sanders Huckabee is the current governor of Arkansas.

Declaring his NSA appointment, the US President-elect said, "Mike (Waltz) retired as a Colonel, and is a nationally recognized leader in National Security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism." Waltz serves as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

He represents Florida's Sixth Congressional District. He is the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress, and a former White House and Pentagon policy advisor. He served 27 years in the US Army and National Guard.

In a detailed statement, Waltz said he is deeply honoured as Trump is placing his trust in him to serve in his Cabinet as National Security Advisor. There is no higher calling than defending the nation's values, freedoms, and the safety of every American, he said.

The new special envoy to the Middle East is the chairman and CEO of Witkoff, which he founded in 1997. Since founding the firm, Witkoff has leveraged his extensive real estate expertise to successfully lead the financing, repositioning, and construction of over 70 properties in major business districts in the US as well as abroad and with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, a media release said.

"Steve is a highly respected leader in business and philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous," Trump said, announcing Witkoff's appointment.

For McGinley, Trump said, "He served in his first term as White House cabinet secretary and played a major role in our election victory as the RNC's outside counsel for election integrity," he said.

The White House Counsel plays a key role in vetting Supreme Court candidates and nominees.