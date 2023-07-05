WHO issues guidelines for protecting children from unhealthy food marketing

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued guidelines on policies protecting children from the harmful impact of unhealthy food.WHO urges countries to implement comprehensive mandatory guidelines to protect children of all ages from the marketing of foods and non-alcoholic beverages high in saturated fatty acids, trans-fatty acids, free sugars and/or salt (HFSS).

It is also very significant to restrict the power of food marketing to persuade, which involves the use of cartoons and techniques that are appealing to children. The policies restricting food marketing are most effective if they are:



The WHO emphasises adapting guidelines to the local contexts of WHO regions and member states. Local consultations are mandatory for the adoption of recommendations and adaptation to the country's context, protecting public health policy-making from undue influence by real, perceived or potential conflicts of interest.



The policies of WHO protect children from the harmful impact of food marketing and implement a comprehensive policy approach to enable a supportive food environment.



The WHO guidelines assist governments in developing a healthy food environment and facilitating healthy dietary decisions, establishing lifelong healthy eating habits, improving dietary quality and decreasing the risk of noncommunicable diseases worldwide.

Dr Francesco Branca, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety at WHO believes that aggressive and persuasive marketing of food and beverages containing high HFSS is responsible for unhealthy dietary choices."Calls to responsible marketing practices have not had a meaningful impact. Governments should establish strong and comprehensive regulations,” Dr Francesco added.