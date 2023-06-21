Home / World News / WHO prepares for increased spread of viral disease linked to El Nino

WHO prepares for increased spread of viral disease linked to El Nino

The WHO chief also warned that climate change is fueling the breeding of mosquitoes, and incidence of dengue has already risen sharply in recent decades, particularly in the Americas

Reuters
WHO prepares for increased spread of viral disease linked to El Nino

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The World Health Organization is preparing for an increased spread of viral diseases like dengue, Zika and chikungunya linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon, the agency's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
 
El Nino, a warming of water surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, has officially returned after three years of the La Nina climate pattern. This is likely to yield extreme weather later this year, from tropical cyclones spinning toward vulnerable Pacific islands to heavy rainfall in South America to drought in Australia and in some parts of Asia.
 
"WHO is preparing for the very high probability that 2023 and 2024 will be marked by an El Nino event, which could increase transmission of dengue and other so called arboviruses, such as Zika and chikungunya," Ghebreyesus said.
 
The WHO chief also warned that climate change is fueling the breeding of mosquitoes, and incidence of dengue has already risen sharply in recent decades, particularly in the Americas.
 
Peru has declared a state of emergency in most regions this year and its health minister Rosa Gutierrez last week resigned amid a surge in cases of dengue. The disease is transmitted through the bites of aedes aegypti mosquitoes, with symptoms that include fever, eye, head, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

Also Read

Kids suffering from rare diseases: HC seeks presence of Health Secretary

Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

Cough and cold cases up 40%, say NCR docs as they prepare for H3N2

Symptom and viral rebound rare after untreated COVID-19 infection: Study

Aviation emissions targets, net-zero goal in focus at Paris Airshow

An accounting error by US frees up arms worth $6.2 billion for Ukraine

Rishi Sunak hails IndiGo-Airbus pact as major win for UK aerospace sector

Whistleblower was fired for raising concerns on missing Titanic submersible

131 years to close gap as Gender equality is stalling, says WEF report

Topics :WHOdiseaseWorld Health OrganizationEl Nino

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story