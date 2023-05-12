Home / World News / Who's Linda Yaccarino, the executive likely to replace Musk as Twitter CEO?

Who's Linda Yaccarino, the executive likely to replace Musk as Twitter CEO?

According to a report, Linda Yaccarino had previously told her friends that she aspired to be Twitter's CEO

Who's Linda Yaccarino, the executive likely to replace Musk as Twitter CEO?

Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Twitter's CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform, months after pledging to step down.

According to Musk, the new CEO will take over at Twitter Inc., which recently changed its name to X Corp., in the coming weeks. He did not provide a name. The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that NBCUniversal's head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, was in talks for the job.

"Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," Musk said in a tweet.
 

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023


Things to know about the new Twitter CEO

Linda Yaccarino has been with NBC Universal since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her current title is chairperson of global advertising and partnerships. She previously worked in the company's cable entertainment and digital advertising sales divisions.

Yaccarino had spent 19 years working for Turner, where her last position was Executive Vice President/COO of Advertising Sales, Marketing, and Acquisitions.

She is an alumna of Penn State University and majored in liberal arts and telecommunications.

Yaccarino has been an industry advocate for better ways to measure advertising effectiveness, said the WSJ report.

According to a Business Insider report, Yaccarino had previously told her friends that she aspired to be Twitter's CEO. A supporter of Musk, she has said the billionaire needs to be given time to turn the company around.

However, there was also speculation about Ella Irwin becoming the next CEO. Irwin is currently in charge of Twitter's trust and safety efforts. She is said to have formed a good relationship with Musk following her promotion.

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:53 AM IST

