Wild party, planned visit, STD: What Epstein files reveal about Musk, Gates

The US Department of Justice on Friday released a massive batch of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files are the largest disclosure so far and include emails, messages, images and videos linked to the disgraced financier.

The documents have revealed fresh details about Epstein’s contacts with powerful people, including Tesla Chief Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to a report by The New York Times.

The latest release runs to three million pages, along with about 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The papers include email chains, text messages, internal reports and media articles tied to Epstein.

Here is what the documents say about some of the high-profile names, including Musk, Lutnick and Gates. Musk, Epstein discuss 'wildest party' The newly released documents show that Epstein and Musk were in contact between 2012 and 2014, exchanging several emails about meeting in person. The messages mainly focus on travel plans and trying to match schedules, either in Florida or in the Caribbean. In one email dated November 24, 2012, Epstein asked Musk about arranging helicopter transport to his private Caribbean island. Musk replied the next day, saying, “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on our island?” He was referring to his then partner, actor Talulah Riley.

The records do not show whether the visit actually took place. According to The New York Times, the emails point to communication and familiarity but do not contain evidence of criminal conduct involving Musk. Gates contracted STD, sought antibiotics: Epstein The files provide new details about Epstein’s interactions with Gates, largely through emails Epstein drafted in 2013. In these messages, Epstein made a series of unproven allegations about Gates’ personal life, including claims of extramarital sexual relationships. In one email, Epstein accused Gates of having sex with “Russian girls,” contracting a sexually transmitted disease (STD), and seeking antibiotics that could be “surreptitiously” given to his wife, Melinda Gates. Epstein also claimed that Gates asked him to delete emails related to the alleged incident.

Epstein also expressed anger toward Gates for ending their six-year-long association. He wrote that he was “dismayed beyond comprehension”. It remains unclear whether the emails were ever sent to Gates. The documents also include previously unseen photographs of Epstein and Gates together in different settings. Email mentions Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair The documents also revealed that Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, the mother of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, attended an afterparty at the home of Epstein’s aide Ghislaine Maxwell for her 2009 film Amelia. The party was also attended by former US President Bill Clinton and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation rejected the allegations, calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false,” The New York Times reported.

“Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse… after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there… Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair, etc,” an email dated October 21, 2009, sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein said. The email described the reaction to Nair’s film as “tepid.” “Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more… Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdale’s cheap sportswear department… very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month… Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow… more to come. xoxo Peg,” it read. Lutnick planned a visit to Epstein’s private island The documents also raise questions about Lutnick’s relationship with Epstein, showing that he planned a visit to Epstein’s private island in 2012. This contrasts with Lutnick’s earlier statements that he had ended contact with Epstein around 2005, according to The New York Times.

Emails in the files show that Epstein and Lutnick scheduled a lunch meeting on December 23, 2012, at Little Saint James, Epstein’s private island. On the same day, Lutnick’s wife reportedly emailed Epstein’s secretary, saying, “We are heading towards you from St. Thomas,” and asked where their boat should anchor. The following day, Epstein’s assistant sent Lutnick a message that included the line, “Nice seeing you.” Another email from November 2015 shows Epstein’s assistant forwarding him an invitation from Lutnick to attend a fundraiser at his financial firm for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Campaign records show Lutnick donated $2,700, the legal maximum at the time, to Clinton’s campaign.