Home / World News / Wildfire burning across Huntsville, Texas triggers evacuations in few parts

Wildfire burning across Huntsville, Texas triggers evacuations in few parts

A large wildfire burning across Huntsville, Texas, forced some parts of the city to evacuate on Friday, CNN reported

ANI US
As per Texas A & M Forest Service, the fire, named the "Game Preserve Fire," has burned an estimated 500 acres and is 0 per cent contained | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A large wildfire burning across Huntsville, Texas, forced some parts of the city to evacuate on Friday, CNN reported.

Forecasters have predicted extremely hot weather to persist over the Labor Day weekend.

As per Texas A & M Forest Service, the fire, named the "Game Preserve Fire," has burned an estimated 500 acres and is 0 per cent contained.

Aircraft are dropping water to assist with firefighting efforts, the Walker County Office of Emergency Management said.

Communications supervisor for Walker County, Stephanie Harris, told CNN that the county's emergency management office has recommended evacuation for everyone within three miles of Lost Indian Camp Road. A large area northwest of Huntsville has been evacuated.

Huntsville, the county seat of Walker County, is located north of Houston, Texas.

On July 21, Walker County issued a burn ban prohibiting outside burning. On Thursday night, the emergency management office said dry conditions led to critical fire weather conditions.

Governor Greg Abbott on Friday announced that he directed the Texas A & M Forest Service to activate an air tanker base in Austin to assist in wildfire suppression efforts across the state ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The air tanker base, stationed at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, is equipped to handle all air tankers from the national fleet, the governor's office said.

"Additional resources through this air tanker base will provide even greater support to state and local officials as they swiftly respond," the governor said in a news release. "With triple-digit heat forecasted for this Labor Day weekend, I urge Texans to remain weather-aware and limit any activities that may cause sparks or flames that could lead to accidental fires."

Large parts of the southern US, including Texas and Louisiana have experienced extreme heat and drought this summer, resulting in conditions conducive to wildfires.

In June, Texas experienced a serious heat wave, with temperatures reaching triple digits. A wildfire in Austin burned for over two days and destroyed at least one apartment building in early August, as per CNN.

Also Read

18,000 cows killed in Texas dairy farm explosion, deadliest barn fire in US

Maui's emergency services chief resigns amid criticism for no fire sirens

Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears

1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire: Officials

Drought and rising heat bring unusual wildfire warnings in northern Europe

Billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94 due to old age, confirms family

Maui fire missing list falls to 385, Guv indicated it would be below 100

Space junk on Moon will rise with future missions, but who will clean it up

Delegation of Australian ministers to visit China in sign of improving ties

As Taiwan races to counter China, most people aren't worried about war

Topics :United StatesTexasfire

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story